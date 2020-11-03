Axne beats Young again to retain Iowa's 3rd Congressional District seat

In seeking to regain the seat, Young touted the 2017 tax cuts, saying they provided middle class Iowans with relief that Axne would repeal. Young worked to tie Axne to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and said Democrats would push for government-run health care, which Young said would lead to higher taxes and rural hospital closures. Axne has voted with Pelosi 94% of the time, according to Propublica.

“This is obviously very misleading and it’s just a flat-out lie,” Axne told the Daily Nonpareil during a Council Bluffs campaign stop in late October. “Just like every other organization in this country, we’ve put policies in place to make sure we can conduct our work safely, remotely. Just because I’m not standing shoulder to shoulder with 500 people during a pandemic doesn’t mean I’m not working. To do a proxy vote, you have to follow it on the floor, you have to be a part of the debate, you have to make sure your vote is sent in and cast appropriately — in my name. My vote is always my vote.”