Breaking: Rita Hart now leading Mariannette Miller-Meeks in tight Iowa U.S. House race

Iowa does not require automatic recounts. A candidate who asks for a recount in Iowa must file the request in writing by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 of each individual county auditor in the district. If the margin of victory separating candidates in narrow enough, less than 1% of the total number of votes case, or about 4,000 votes in the case of the 2nd district U.S. House race, the state will pay the cost for a recount. Otherwise, the requesting party will need to post a bond to cover costs of the recount, with is refunded if the recount changes the election outcome.