County auditors, lawmaker call for changes to Iowa recount law

"When you’re recounting in a tight race, it makes sense you do some sort of recount where the recount board can consider the over and under votes ... and determine what the voter intent was," said Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker. "When you’re in a tight race, that’s really what it’s coming down to. ... To do that you almost need to do a hand count and its impossible to get that done with a three-member board when you’re counting tens of thousands of ballots."

An overvote occurs when a voter casts a vote for more than the allowable number of candidates in a certain race. An undervote occurs when a voter makes no selection in a particular race.

At issue is the lack of an established, standard process clearly spelled out in Iowa Code for reviewing tabulated over, under and write-in voted ballots to check to see if there was a valid vote the machine could not read correctly, but where the voter's intent was clear, according to county auditors and recount board members.

More than 19,000 overvotes and nearly 200 overvotes were identified in the race, according to the state-certified results.