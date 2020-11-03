Daily Iowan alum David Mastio talks media in the age of Trump

DI: Where does the Republican Party go after this election? Is it headed further in Trump’s direction?

I think Trump has put his finger on some important things about trade, and about how the working class feel left out that are going to have to continue to be part of the Republican Party. I think there’s going to be a big struggle over cultural Trumpism – the disdain for facts, the press, the saying things to divide Americans. I think there’s going to be a real battle over the attitude of the Republican Party, whether it’s a party that’s about Building America up, or a party that’s about tearing Americans apart in order to advance its cultural point of view.

A lot depends on whether Trump stays a big part of the national conversation and how loyal the Trump base is to him after he’s become a loser. I think he’s gonna lose this election badly. And I’m probably going to get in trouble for making predictions, but I think it’s going to go very badly for him and I’m hoping that the Republican Party will reject him once he’s been exposed as a loser.

DI: What does election day look like for you? What will you be doing?

It’s really a challenge because normally, most of what I work on is columns that have outside writers who are writing opinion columns for USA Today – we have four to six a day. On Tuesday night, there’s only going to be one issue that people care about. And chances are good that we’re not going to know what the results are. So how do you have strong opinions about not knowing what the results are that we can run in the next day’s paper? So it’s really a challenge.

This story was produced by The Daily Iowan’s Ethics & Politics Initiative, a donor-funded enterprise of the non-profit student newspaper. Read more at dailyiowan.com.

