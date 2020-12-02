Democrat Rita Hart to ask US House to review outcome in contested Iowa 2nd District race

Republican Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, in a statement, said Iowans "deserve to have the contest process decided by Iowa judges."

"The will of Iowa voters should not be overturned by partisan Washington, D.C. politicians," Pate said.

Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann called Hart's decisions an "utterly shameful attempt to upend the will of the voters of the 2nd District, and that "Hart should accept the certified votes and immediately concede the election."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Democrat U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, who is retiring after holding the seat for seven terms, said he supports Hart's decision "and share her view that time should not constrain our critical task: ensuring every Iowan who cast their ballot legally has their voice heard."

"With such a close margin and as the final arbiter, I urge the Committee on House Administration to take up this election contest, when the Hart campaign files it," Loebsack said in a statement. "All ballots must be reviewed to accurately count voter intent and the short timeline of the Iowa contest statute prevents doing the work needed to ensure every Iowans' voice is heard."