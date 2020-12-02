Democrat Rita Hart to ask US House to review outcome in contested Iowa 2nd District race

The closest congressional race in decades may be headed to a decision by the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives.
Former state senator and Democrat Rita Hart on Wednesday announced plans to file a petition in coming weeks with the House Committee on Administration under the Federal Contested Elections Act challenging the outcome in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, forgoing a legal challenge and review in state court.
Iowa's state canvass board on Monday officially certified results for the race, following a district-wide recount in all 24 counties, and officially declared Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks as the winner of the race — by just six votes.
Miller-Meeks, a state senator and ophthalmologist from Ottumwa, narrowly edged Hart, of Wheatland, with 196,964 votes to Hart's 196,958.
With more than 394,000 votes cast in the race, it was the closest House race in the country and the closest congressional race in Iowa in more than 100 years.
The Associated Press has said it will wait until after all legal appeals are exhausted before declaring a winner in the race.
Hart had until Wednesday afternoon to contest the state-certified results in state court. That would have thrown the race to a five-member judicial tribunal presided over by the Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court that would have been required to rule on who won the race by Dec. 8, per state law.
Hart's campaign, in a press release Wednesday, said the tight timeline for a state election challenge would not allow adequate time in which to examine the ballots and evidence needed "to ensure all Iowans’ votes are accurately counted in this historically close election."
Instead, Hart chose the option of appealing to the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives. Congress has intervened in tight races in rare occasion in the past, per the Associated Press.
"With a margin this small, it is critical that we take this next step to ensure Iowans’ ballots that were legally cast are counted," Rita Hart for Iowa Campaign Manager Zach Meunier said in a statement. "In the weeks to come, we will file a petition with the House Committee on Administration requesting that these votes be counted, and we hope that Mariannette Miller-Meeks will join us in working to ensure that every Iowans’ voice is heard."
Alan Ostergren, attorney for the Miller-Meeks' campaign, in a statement claims, "Rita Hart has chosen to avoid Iowa’s judicial system because she knows that a fair, objective analysis of this election would show what we already know: Miller-Meeks won."
"Rita Hart has chosen a political process controlled by Nancy Pelosi over a legal process controlled by Iowa judges. All Iowans should be outraged by this decision," Ostergren said.
Republican Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, in a statement, said Iowans "deserve to have the contest process decided by Iowa judges."
"The will of Iowa voters should not be overturned by partisan Washington, D.C. politicians," Pate said.
Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann called Hart's decisions an "utterly shameful attempt to upend the will of the voters of the 2nd District, and that "Hart should accept the certified votes and immediately concede the election."
Democrat U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, who is retiring after holding the seat for seven terms, said he supports Hart's decision "and share her view that time should not constrain our critical task: ensuring every Iowan who cast their ballot legally has their voice heard."
"With such a close margin and as the final arbiter, I urge the Committee on House Administration to take up this election contest, when the Hart campaign files it," Loebsack said in a statement. "All ballots must be reviewed to accurately count voter intent and the short timeline of the Iowa contest statute prevents doing the work needed to ensure every Iowans' voice is heard."
Hart would need to file a petition within 30 days of Monday's state certification of the election results. Doing so would trigger a proceeding in front of the House Committee on Administration that would allow the campaign to offer testimony and evidence.
The House could also direct the committee to conduct its own investigation and recount, a process that in the past has included reviewing election records and examining disputed ballots. The committee would then submit a report of its findings to the full House, with a recommendation on which candidate should fill the seat, which could require a simple majority vote of the U.S. House.
Hart's campaign on Wednesday argued time constraints and a lack of standard rules prevented all votes from being counted during the district-wide recount, and that "limitations in Iowa mean there are more legally cast votes left to be counted."
The roller-coaster race seesawed and narrowed considerably since election night, when Miller-Meeks held a 282-vote lead over Hart. Before the recount began, Miller-Meeks' lead had narrowed to 47 votes after late-arriving mail-in absentee and provisional ballots were counted, and precinct reporting errors were corrected in Jasper and Lucas counties.
Later, on Nov. 23, In Jasper County, a ballot tabulating machine broke down during the recount and had to be repaired. Miller-Meeks’ campaign alleged that, once repaired, the machine could not reliably read ballots and disputed the count after Hart gained nine votes.
The recount board brought in a new tabulating machine to recount 10,999 absentee ballots that were in question, the recount resulted in Miller-Meeks losing a vote in the county and Hart’s total staying the same, the AP reported.
Hart's campaign, too, contends many counties did not fully review ballots to identify valid votes that the machines did not recognize, in part because of the time and burden that would have been required for such a thorough count.
In Scott County, the recount board conducted a machine-assisted hand count, using a high-speed scanner, which tabulated votes for Miller-Meeks and Hart and sorted out overvotes, write-ins and unclear ballots. It did not separate some 3,400 undervotes to check for voter intent the same as overvotes.
Iowa law also prohibits ballots not counted in the initial canvass from being considered in a recount. As a result, Hart's campaign alleges there are legally cast ballots, including ballots cast by military members serving overseas, not counted on Election Night despite being legally cast, along with thousands of unexamined overvotes and undervotes.
Miller-Meeks' six-vote lead represents the slimmest margin in any congressional race since 1984, when the Democratic-controlled House voted to seat Democratic incumbent Frank McCloskey after its recount determined he had won Indiana’s 8th Congressional District by four votes. The move nullified the state's certification of his Republican challenger as the winner.
At stake is the size of Democrats' majority in the U.S. House and whether Republicans would flip a second Iowa congressional seat this cycle that's been in Democrats hands since 2007, and clinch a 3-to-1 majority of Iowa's four congressional seats.
Miller-Meeks lost three previous runs for the seat against Loebsack in 2008, 2010 and 2014.
She was in Washington, D.C., Wednesday attending the second session of orientation for new members of Congress. It was unclear whether the House process would prevent Miller-Meeks from being sworn in on Jan. 3 to represent the district, which includes Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report
