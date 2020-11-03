Election 2020: Early votes favor Dems in Scott County

-- Tom Barton

9 a.m.

Turkessa Newsone waited. She thought for a long time about her decision.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday she parked her car in the lot behind Rock Island’s Martin Luther King Community Center on 630 9th Ave. Newsone wanted to make sure her ballot was counted.

“You hear a lot about worries of early ballots will be counted or not,” she said. “I want to watch my ballot go in.

“And I wanted time. I think this is an important election. Important for Black people. So I took a long time. I did a lot of thinking.

Newsone refuses to say if she cast her vote for the incumbent or the challenger.

“Honestly. This was hard. Hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” she said. “I’m here because of the issues Black people face every day.

“I’m talking about police issues. Health care. Our children’s education. The desire to be treated fairly.”

Newsone said she is tired “of seeing Black people used as a political tool and then forgotten” after elections.