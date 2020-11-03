UPDATED: Greenfield concedes as Ernst wins U.S. Senate race in Iowa

Greenfield said the result was not what she planned but she thanked her supporters, staff, volunteers and contributors for helping her wage a strong, grassroots campaign.

“I hope you’re all proud of what we accomplished. I know I certainly am,” she said.

“We knew it was going to be a donnybrook and it was,” Greenfield. “This was never really about me or just one person, this was about standing up and fighting for what you believe in and following your dream and I followed it and despite the tough times we’re facing and the results tonight, I am still hopeful.”

Ernst emerged victorious in a hotly contested race with national implications for both parties that drew record spending levels by stressing her rural roots and conservative positions while charging Democrats — with the help of Iowa campaign stops by President Trump and others — would push the country too far left, raise taxes and impose socialistic policies that would stifle economic growth.