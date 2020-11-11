Former UI President Skorton on Biden panel; He’ll help review arts and humanities agencies

Former University of Iowa President David Skorton has been named to the arts and humanities agency review team by President-elect Joe Biden’s transition.

Skorton, who worked at the UI for 26 years including as president from 2003 to 2006, now is president and chief executive officer of the Association of American Medical Colleges, a not-for-profit representing U.S. medical schools, teaching hospitals and health institutions and academic societies. He joined the association in mid-2019.

Skorton and the other six volunteers on the arts and humanities review team will look at agencies, including the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Science Foundation and the Smithsonian Institution.

Skorton, who served as president of Cornell University after leaving the UI, was the 13th secretary of the Smithsonian from July 2015 to December 2019.

He has been described as a Renaissance man — a cardiologist who plays flute and saxophone and hosted a jazz radio show while at the UI.

The other members of the team come from academia and organizations promoting art, history, science and humanities.

