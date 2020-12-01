From door knocking to messaging: How Republicans may have flipped Iowa's 2nd District

Congresswoman-elect Mariannette Miller-Meeks was in Washington, D.C., Tuesday attending the second session of orientation for new members of Congress, a day after Iowa officials certified the Republican state senator from Ottumwa as the winner by a mere six votes in Iowa's 2nd District open-seat race.
Her Democratic opponent, former state Sen. Rita Hart of Wheatland, has not conceded and is expected to challenge the result in court. Hart must do so within two days of the certification under Iowa law.
Should the results stand, Miller-Meeks would join a record number of House GOP women, including Iowan Ashley Hinson and 16 other GOP women newly elected to the House this year. And she would flip a district that has been seen as a safe seat for Democrats for more than a decade, up until this election.
Miller-Meeks and Hart are vying to replace Democratic U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, who is retiring after holding the seat for seven terms. Reached Tuesday, Loebsack declined to comment on the race.
"This blue-collar district was seeing a realignment taking place that I think was accelerated by national politics," said Austin Harris, Miller-Meeks campaign manager, who previously worked as political and data director for the Iowa Republican Party.
The district contains nine of Iowa's 31 "pivot" counties clustered along the Mississippi River that voted twice for Democratic former President Barack Obama before swinging in favor of Republican Donald Trump in 2016. Iowa had the most pivot counties of any state, all of which again backed Trump in the Nov. 3 election.
Miller-Meeks ran up the score in rural, swing counties, flipping counties that voted for President Donald Trump but backed Loebsack in 2016, including Muscatine County.
Hart carried just four of the 24 counties in the southeast Iowa district, Scott, Clinton, Johnson and Jefferson counties.
Trump, too, drove turnout in Iowa, according to the Iowa Secretary of State, helping lift Republican's across the board down ballot in a red wave where Republicans unseated a first-term Iowa Democratic congresswoman, increased their advantage in the Iowa Legislature and re-elected Republican Joni Ernst to the U.S. Senate.
Trump at the top of the ticket allowed Republicans to nationalize the race by tying Hart to polarizing Democratic figures like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, compounded by unease among voters about progressive ideas being debate by national Democrats, including the Medicare for All health care plan and the Green New Deal to combat climate change, Harris and Scott County GOP Chairman Dave Millage said.
A record $15 million in outside spending in the race helped reinforce that messaging.
When protests over police brutality and institutional racism swept the country, many Democrats also struggled to respond to false Republican attacks that they supported "defunding" the police, the Associated Press reported. Voters for months watched ads featuring unrest with narrators attacking Democrats as anti-police, often with little response.
"There was a lot of fear in what the Democrats were pushing – gun control, with respect to the rights of the unborn, defunding the police and holding back a COVID-19-relief bill that Republicans were calling for," Millage asserted.
The Democratic House passed a second COVID-19 relief bill in October, but it died in the Republican-held Senate.
While Hart took 70% of the vote in heavily Democratic Johnson County, Miller-Meeks outperformed the president in the county, while Hart trailed Democrat President-elect Joe Biden by 3,000-some votes.
Support Local Journalism
Hart's campaign, however, stressed she outperformed Biden across the rest of the district, by running a locally focused campaign on issues like health care, the economy and education that resonated with voters regardless of party across rural and urban parts of the district.
"While Donald Trump carried this district by four points this year, the Second Congressional District race is not yet over and is currently separated by just six votes," Hart campaign spokesman Riley Kilburg said. "That’s a testament to the strong campaign Rita Hart ran. Despite millions of dollars in outside spending and an opponent with strong name-recognition in the district, Rita's focus on key issues like healthcare and economic recovery resonated and earned her the support from Republicans, Democrats and independents."
Hart, a 20-year teacher in rural schools and farmer who grew up in a politically divided household, focused on building coalitions in Congress that work toward pragmatic solutions and end the political division that has prevented solving issues such as climate change and immigration reform.
"We were laser focused on issue like rebuilding the economy, getting the pandemic under control, tackling corruption and expanding and building upon the Affordable Care Act," a Hart campaign official said. "That message did resonate in a lot of places, but that was hard because so much (outside) money was poured in on other issues."
Meanwhile, Republicans, in campaign stops and political ads, urged Iowans during a pandemic to send a doctor, a 24-year Army veteran and a former Iowa Department of Public Health director to Congress.
Miller-Meeks has stated and federal officials should continue to look for ways to open the economy, and balance the need to protect those who are vulnerable while also considering the effect that shutdowns have on people’s livelihoods and mental health.
While she lost her three previous runs for the seat in 2008, 2010 and 2014 to Loebsack, "with the power of incumbency off the table" and Trump winning the district in 2016, "we had confidence at the beginning of this campaign," Harris said.
"Dave Loebsack, whether you like him or not, did a very good thing of selling himself to the voters as a moderate-centrist, who never really saw much of a national investment against him and could ride out a red wave," Harris said. "(With Loebsack retiring), it’s a clean slate. It’s a jump ball."
Democrats' decision to almost entirely skip door-knocking because of public-health concerns posed by the pandemic likely played a role as well in a state used to retail politics, with Iowans wanting to see and hear from candidates in person, according to political observers.
The Hart campaign defended the decision, saying it was made in accordance with social-distancing guidelines and with voters', volunteers' and campaign staff's safety in mind.
"It was an incredibly difficult decision to make," a campaign official said. "That said we found a number of different ways to meet with voters, both virtually and in person," relying on Zoom calls, phone banking, texts and virtual round-table discussions, and later adjusting with small, masked, socially-distanced backyard gatherings across the district hosted by campaign volunteers and supporters.
While the pandemic upended Democrats' canvassing plans, Harris argues the GOP found ways to do so safely, requiring masks, socially distancing, providing hand sanitizer, and holding events outside or in large indoor spaces with limited capacity and room to distance.
Doing so, Harris said, allowed Miller-Meeks to "look voters in the eye and have a conversation with them," and share her personal story of perseverance and pledging to take that same tenacity to fight for Iowans in Congress.
The fourth of eight children, Miller-Meeks left home at age 16 after being severely burned in a kitchen fire, enrolled in community college, worked her way through school to earn her nursing degree, enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 18 where she served for 24 years, became a doctor and served in the Iowa Senate.
"It's a diverse resume that fit the district and its populist trend," said Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, of Wilton.
Kaufmann argues Miller-Meeks victory is evidence of a larger trend and partisan shift in Iowa's river towns and southern counties to "more populist Republicanism" first seen in 2014 with six-term former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad winning Lee County (which he never had before), and captured by Trump in 2016 and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2018.
"It used to be Democrats could find in-roads in southern Iowa among southern Iowa conservative Democrats," Kaufmann said. "Now, if you're a Republican and you can hold your own in Scott County and compensate for your losses in Johnson County, then you're going to win this district. And that's what Miller-Meeks did. Before, Democrats could win strong in Des Moines (Burlington), Lee (Fort Madison and Keokuk) and Clinton counties. But that partisan shift in river towns has made the strategy for winning the 2nd District easier."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!