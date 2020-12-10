Hart defends appeal of 2nd District race to US House Iowa GOP decries as 'shameful'

“We want to make sure that every vote is counted and so we want to have a process that allows the time it takes to make sure that every vote that was cast has an opportunity to be counted,” Hart said. “We want to make sure that if you cast a vote in one county, and you cast that vote in a certain way, that it should be treated the same no matter which county it is cast in. And, because of the time constraints (to complete the recount) and, again, because of the ability of each county to do things differently, that was not the case. … We want to make sure that every single vote is treated fairly, consistently across the district” and that “every legally cast vote is counted correctly.”