UPDATED: Miller-Meeks pulls ahead in tight Iowa 2nd District U.S. House race still too close to call

Miller-Meeks, an ophthalmologist and former director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, has insisted she has always supported protections for pre-existing conditions. However, she said the ACA has failed to lower insurance premiums and provide affordable, accessible health care that provides choice "rather than putting bureaucrats in between you and your doctor." Miller-Meeks has said she backs efforts by House Republicans to put forth legislation that would continue to provide protections and coverage for Americans with pre-existing conditions, should the law be overturned by the court.

Republicans, in campaign stops and political ads, have urged Iowans to send a doctor, a veteran and a public health official to Congress. While Hart's campaign and Democrats have criticized Miller-Meeks for downplaying the coronavirus, with Hart saying more elected officials need to lead by example and listen to health experts.

Miller-Meeks has stated state and federal officials should continue to look for ways to open the economy, and balance the need to protect those who are vulnerable while also considering the effect that shutdowns have on people’s livelihoods and mental health.