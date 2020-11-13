Miller-Meeks, Hart both attend orientation for incoming US House freshmen

"When all members of the recount board have been selected, the board shall undertake and complete the required recount as expeditiously as reasonably possible," overseen by the county election commissioner or his or her designee to "supervise the handling of ballots to ensure that the ballots are protected from alteration or damage," according to Iowa Code.

The Scott County Board of Supervisors will meet virtually at 9:30 a.m. Monday to approve a resolution for an order to conduct a recount in the 2nd District race.

Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz on Friday said she did not yet know when a recount would be conducted, as the campaigns still have to go through the process of picking their three-member recount board.

She said the last "major county recount" was in 2000 in the Scott County recorder's race, where vote totals changed slightly but not enough to give challenger Rita Vargas a win over Ed Winborn after she sought a recount.

Recounts rarely change results, Moritz said. However, "either way you go, it's so close that I would want a recount."