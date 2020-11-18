Miller-Meeks increases lead in Scott County recount of Iowa's second Congressional district race that could now last more than a week

According to unofficial results, Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa still held a narrow 47-vote lead over Democratic former state senator Rita Hart of Wheatland out of the more than 394,000 votes cast in the race. However, as of Wednesday afternoon, Miller-Meeks picked up a net of three votes in Scott County, while Hart netted one additional vote, according to the campaigns, after the recount board reviewed ballots with stray marks or smudges that tabulation machines counted as an overvote in the race, but where the recount board determined the voter's intent was clear.

Updated tallies from other counties were not readily available Wednesday afternoon. However, Miller-Meeks' campaign said it picked up two more votes in Johnson County Wednesday after the recount board sorted through about 10,000 ballots.

Hart has requested a recount in all 24 counties in the southeastern Iowa district.

During the last two weeks, the race has see-sawed back and forth by slim margins between the two candidates due to reporting errors discovered in precincts in Jasper and Lucas counties.

Miller-Meeks has claimed victory, and both candidates were in Washington, D.C., last week to participate in orientation for new members of Congress.