Miller-Meeks mistakenly added to letter calling for House investigation into presidential election

Republican Congresswoman-elect Mariannette Miller-Meeks' campaign said she was mistakenly added to a letter signed by 25 other Republican Representatives-elect calling on the U.S. House to investigate irregularities in the 2020 presidential election.
McConnell formally acknowledged Biden as the winner today - but a group of 26 incoming Republican House lawmakers led by @Kat_Cammack is asking Pelosi for the House to investigate the election. pic.twitter.com/m324UUZnUX— Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) December 16, 2020
Miller-Meeks campaign on Wednesday said she did not sign and did not agree to be included on the letter sent to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., asking Congress to "thoroughly investigate" unsubstantiated claim of voter fraud.
U.S. Rep.-elect Kat Cammack, R-Fla., who led the letter, sent out a corrected version Wednesday morning that removed Miller-Meeks name.
Proud to have led this letter with 25 other @GOP Members-elect demanding that Nancy Pelosi investigates the 2020 election irregularities.— Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) December 16, 2020
The American people deserve answers. We must have confidence in our elections. Anything less is unacceptable.
See updated letter below. pic.twitter.com/3YmfiWtYPR
"She didn't agree to sign on to that. That was an error by the office of Rep. Cammack," Miller-Meeks campaign spokesman Eric Woolson said.
Asked whether Miller-Meeks supports her Republican colleagues' push, Woolson said, "she didn't sign the letter so I think that speaks for itself."
President Donald Trump and his allies have continue to spread false claims of election fraud despite no evidence and after courts across the country — including the U.S. Supreme Court — have roundly dismissed the allegations made by the president, his campaign and his allies. Additionally, a national coalition of election security officials have described the 2020 election as "the most secure in American history." And Trump's own U.S. Attorney General William Barr declared earlier this month that the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.
Republican U.S Senate Majority Mitch McConnell of Kentucky congratulated Democrat President-elect Joe Biden earlier this week on his win, stating the Electoral College "has spoken."
Support Local Journalism
The Electoral College on Monday officially certified Biden's 2020 election victory. Biden won 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232 votes in the Electoral College. Biden also won the popular vote by more 7 million votes over Trump.
Asked whether Miller-Meeks recognizes Biden's win, Woolson pointed to her comments during a Dec. 4 taping of "Iowa Press." Miller-Meeks said Trump was "going through the legal process as my opponent is going through, but I think that all transition services should be available to President-elect Biden, that at this point in time the way that the courts have ruled and the Electoral College votes have gone, President-elect Biden will be assuming office."
"But I do think that just as my opponent is going through all maneuvers, even though they jumped over the Iowa courts, I think the President, President Trump should go through all the legal options that are available to him as well," Miller-Meeks said.
Miller-Meeks and other Iowa Republicans have called on U.S. House leadership to reject a pending petition by Democrat Rita Hart of the U.S. House Committee on Administration to conduct an investigation into irregularities in the Iowa 2nd Congressional District election.
Miller-Meeks, of Ottumwa, was declared Congresswoman-elect after a bipartisan canvassing board of top state officials vote unanimously on Nov. 30 to officially certify the election results. Miller-Meeks edged Hart by six votes out of some 400,000 cast following a district-wide recount in all 24 counties, making it the closest federal race in the country and the tightest Iowa congressional race in more than a century.
Hart, a former teacher and former state senator from Wheatland, argues the recount was marred by errors, discrepancies and inconsistencies in how ballots were reviewed from county to county, resulting in thousands of ballots with recorded under and over votes not being examined for voter intent. Some counties did complete hand recounts, some did complete machine recounts and some, including Scott County, did a hybrid version of both.
Miller-Meeks claims "every legal ballot was counted," despite Scott County Roxanna Mortiz stating that 35 ballots from military members and other Iowans living overseas were not counted due to a scanning error when voters submitted their ballots to the auditor's office that lopped off the 2nd District race.
Hart has yet to file her petition with the House Committee on Administration but was expected to do so later this week. Whether the committee will take up the petition is not known.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!