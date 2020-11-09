'Perhaps the closest race in the country': Congressional race between Hart and Miller-Meeks still too close to call

Initial preliminary results had Miller-Meeks up by 282 votes over Hart.

But after the adjustment due to the Jasper County error, Hart overtook Miller-Meeks with a lead of 162 votes out of more than 393,700 cast. The lead changed slightly over the weekend to a 163-vote lead after the county-wide recount.

The most recent numbers now have Hart leading by 152 votes out of 393,895 cast in the 24-county district, after additional absentee and provisional ballots were counted. The district includes Scott, Muscatine, Louisa and Clinton counties.

Those results remain unofficial, and could still change, with the outcome of Monday's hand audit of the Mingo precinct and the potential addition of absentee ballots that were postmarked before Election Day and received by county auditors by noon on Monday.

The numbers are not finalized until after counties conduct post-election audits and canvasses, and the numbers are certified on a statewide basis at the end of November.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

County election boards must complete the official canvass of votes in each count by the end of Tuesday. Campaigns then have three days after the canvass to request a recount.

Jasper County and Scott County were scheduled to conduct their canvass of votes on Tuesday.