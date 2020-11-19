Questions over counting absentee ballots slows Iowa 2nd congressional district recount

With absentee ballots treated as a single precinct, and some 60,000 absentee ballots, the Scott County Attorney's Office deemed such a feat "an impossibility," given the time frame required by state law to complete the recount.

Counties have 18 calendar days from their canvass of votes to complete their recounts, which would be Nov. 27 or 28, depending on when they canvassed.

Assuming the recount board averages four ballots a minute, it would take it 250 hours, or more than 20 12-hour days, to hand count all 60,000-some absentees.

Of concern was the ability to check machine tabulations of ballots with stray marks, such as those with "hesitation marks" or where a voter had crossed out a mark for one candidate and selected another that was counted as an overvote, but where the voter's intent was clear. An overvote occurs when a voter casts a vote for more than the allowable number of candidates. An undervote occurs when a voter makes no selection in a particular race, or chooses fewer than the allowable number of candidates in a contest.

More than 200 identified overvotes and 18,000 undervotes in the district had yet to be examined for voter intent, according to Hart's campaign. More than 7,000 of those undervotes are in Scott and Johnson counties alone.

