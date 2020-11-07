 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reaction to Joe Biden being projected as the President-elect
0 comments
topical alert top story

Reaction to Joe Biden being projected as the President-elect

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Election 2020 Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden holds a news conference Thursday in Wilmington, Del.

 CAROLYN KASTER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

President-elect Joe Biden has issued a tweet saying he's honored to be chosen to lead the country.

The Associated Press projected him as the winner Saturday morning, after calling Pennsylvania in his favor.

"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," Biden said in the tweet. "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not."

In a statement, Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, called President-elect Biden "a public servant in the best sense of the term."

He also issued a pair of tweets: "The national nightmare of President Donald J. Trump ends in eleven weeks. President-elect Biden and all of us have work to do to undo the damage and bind our nation’s wounds."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He also congratulated his senate colleague, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris: "Her historic election shows girls, women, and people of color across this country that your future is limitless."

President Donald J. Trump has continued to call the projection "false."

After the projection was announced, he issued a statement, again claiming without evidence the "campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. "

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez also released a statement: “The American people chose hope. They chose dignity and opportunity for all. They chose to build back better. And after four years of hate and division, they chose unity. Now it’s time for our nation to come together."

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump repeats in Iowa
News

Trump repeats in Iowa

  • Updated

Republican Donald Trump won Iowa for a second time, beating Democrat Joe Biden here, according to state results as of late Tuesday evening.

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Biden wins the 2020 presidential election, CNN projects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News