Reaction to Joe Biden being projected as the President-elect

President-elect Joe Biden has issued a tweet saying he's honored to be chosen to lead the country.

The Associated Press projected him as the winner Saturday morning, after calling Pennsylvania in his favor.

"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country," Biden said in the tweet. "The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not."

In a statement, Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, called President-elect Biden "a public servant in the best sense of the term."

He also issued a pair of tweets: "The national nightmare of President Donald J. Trump ends in eleven weeks. President-elect Biden and all of us have work to do to undo the damage and bind our nation’s wounds."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He also congratulated his senate colleague, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris: "Her historic election shows girls, women, and people of color across this country that your future is limitless."

President Donald J. Trump has continued to call the projection "false."