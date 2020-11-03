Republicans lead Democrats in several Iowa Senate races

Several Eastern Iowa Senate seats looked to be staying in Republican control late Tuesday night.

Spillville Mayor Mike Klimesh, a Republican, was ahead of Democratic Decorah businessman Matt Tapscott in District 28, an open seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Michael Breitbach of Strawberry Point.

District 28 includes all of Allamakee and Clayton counties and parts of Winneshiek and Fayette counties.

Klimesh, who manages Graphics Inc. in Calmar and has served as Spillville mayor for 22 years, ran unsuccessfully for the Iowa House in 2010 and 2012, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported in February.

Tapscott, former chairman of the Winneshiek County Democrats, owns and operates Almost Home Early Learning-Naturally, a state-regulated in-home child care center, according to his website. He also serves as president of the Iowa Family Child Care Association.

Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, had a good-sized lead on Democratic challenger Eric Green of Monticello late Tuesday.