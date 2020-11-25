Scott County Auditor: 95% chance Iowa 2nd district US House race headed to court

Michael Bousselot, chief of staff to former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad and the Miller-Meeks' campaign representative, did not sign the recount board report "that has this cloud over it."

The board adjourned after requesting and awaiting legal advice from the Scott County Attorney, which advises the recount board.

The Scott County Attorney's Office advised that state statute was unclear on the matter, and felt the recount board had broad latitude to decide how it wanted to proceed, according to two people with direct knowledge, but who were not authorized to speak publicly.

Davenport attorney Ian Russell, the Hart campaign's representative on the recount board, contended it was beyond the scope of the recount board to conduct an audit, and that its task is not to reconcile the recount and canvass of votes. Ultimately, he said it will be up to Scott County Board of Supervisors to decide whether to certify the recount board's results and send them on to the Iowa Secretary of State for statewide certification on Monday.

"I know it's unfortunate," Russell said. "This is not what any of us wanted to happen, but the statute is clear that the recount board recounts the ballots. ... It doesn't try to audit them and compare them. If there's a discrepancy ... there's a remedy for that" through the courts.