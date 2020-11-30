Scott County OKs Iowa congressional race recount results, despite ballot discrepancy

The Iowa Secretary of State and Scott County Attorney's offices have said the machine-assisted hand count process was permissible, and that state statute gives the board wide autonomy.

"Even if you include everything that broke in Rita Hart's favor in Scott County — which we disagree with, we don't think that was an accurate recount — even including that, Mariannette Miller-Meeks still won this race," Alan Ostergren, an attorney for the Miller-Meeks campaign, said Saturday. "So I don't see where the Hart campaign has anything it can point to in its benefit in an election contest, but it would be speculation on my part to see what they would allege in their court filings if they did go that point."

At stake is the size of Democrats' majority in the U.S. House and whether Republicans will flip a second Iowa congressional seat this cycle that's been in Democrats hands since 2007, and clinch a 3-to-1 majority of Iowa's four congressional seats.

Miller-Meeks and Hart are vying to replace U.S. Rep. David Loebsack, a Democrat who is retiring after holding the seat for seven terms.

Hart has two days to contest the state-certified results, per Iowa Code, throwing the race to a five-member judicial tribunal presided over by the Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court.