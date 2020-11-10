Second recount ordered in close 2nd District election results

CHARITON — Another 4,000-plus ballots will be recounted in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, the result of a second discovery of erroneously reported results in a race between two candidates who, as of Tuesday afternoon, were separated by 47 votes.
The latest error: Results from the lone precinct in the small town of Russell in Lucas County inadvertently were not reported, state and local elections officials said. The mistake — the result of human error, a local official said — was discovered Monday and reported to the state.
When the missing precinct results were added, the updated vote count flipped the lead in Iowa’s 2nd District race between Democrat Rita Hart and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks. The gains made from the precinct’s results pushed Miller-Meeks into the lead in the unofficial results.
As of Tuesday evening, Miller-Meeks led the unofficial results by 40 votes over Hart in a race in which more than 394,000 have been cast.
Late Tuesday, both campaigns issued dueling statements, with Miller-Meeks declaring victory after all 24 counties individually certified their official canvass of votes. Hart's campaign, however, stressed the race was still too close to call, with the prospect of a request for a recount almost certain.
Campaigns have until 5 p.m. Friday to request a recount paid for by the state because of the margin in the race.
"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the voters of Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District and acknowledge my opponent Rita Hart’s grace and positive demeanor during this challenging campaign," Miller-Meeks said in a statement. "The election is over, and it is time to move forward together and focus on the priorities that will best serve Iowans."
Hart's campaign manager, Zach Meunier, meanwhile, stressed the "vote totals in this race continue to fluctuate, and both Iowa officials and independent news organizations have made it clear that the race is too close to call."
The Associated Press announced on Tuesday it was suspending its tabulation of the uncalled U.S. House race until general election results are certified by the state on Nov. 30.
"Iowa is a state that values election integrity and Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ campaign’s attempts to usurp this process undermines that integrity," Meunier said in a statement. "We appreciate the hard work of our poll workers and election officials to accurately count all legal ballots and the votes, and are confident by the end of this process that Rita Hart will be the next congresswoman from Iowa’s Second District."
Late Tuesday evening, the still-updating official results showed Miller-Meeks with 196,852 votes to Hart's 196,812.
“It’s just an emotional roller-coaster," Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa said. "You go to the lowest of lows after you thought that you’ve won and then to the highest of highs. It’s just absolutely amazing.
“We’re never going to be able to say again that your vote doesn’t count.”
Because of the Lucas County error, all of Lucas County’s 4,196 votes will be recounted by machine, and the 458 ballots from the Russell precinct will be recounted by hand. The recount will take place Thursday.
It is the same process undertaken late last week in Jasper County, also in the 2nd District, where one precinct’s results were initially reported incorrectly.
The unofficial Election Day ballots in the Russell precinct show 217 votes for Miller-Meeks and 54 for Hart. The addition of those votes flipped the race’s unofficial results from a 152-vote lead for Hart on Monday night to a 32-vote lead for Miller-Meeks on Tuesday morning.
"This race is one of the closest federal races in the nation this year, and we want to make sure we get it right," Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said Tuesday during a news conference at the Lucas County Courthouse. "As I’ve said many times, Election Night results are always unofficial."
Lucas County Auditor Julie Masters said the error occurred when test data was not cleared from the Russell precinct, so the computer program thought it had results but, in fact, did not. Masters said it was a human error.
Masters and Pate both credited the checks built into the state’s elections system for catching the error before the results were officially certified.
Shayla McCormally, legal counsel for the Hart campaign, on a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday alleged Pate was "pressuring Lucas County to jam through" the certified, modified election results "that were discovered at the eleventh hour that now put Dr. Miller-Meeks within the lead, without taking the same careful steps that the Secretary of State urged to do elsewhere and ensure we're preserving the public confidence in this election."
"The sudden change was material and distinguishable from the similar shift in Jasper County," McCormally said. "Jasper County was flagged the day after the election. ... There was an administrative recount pursuant to Iowa Code on Saturday. It took place well before the certification. The results reflected the outcome of that recount, with the certification happening today. But the concerning part is the secretary of state has pushed Lucas County to rush the certified, modified results. ... It's discovered, literally, overnight without the benefit of a recount."
State law, however, requires counties to complete their official canvass of votes by the end of the day Tuesday. McCormally, though, contended counties do not have to send canvass results to the Secretary of State's Office until Monday.
"There is no legal reason why Lucas County couldn't do the same thing Jasper County did, conduct an administrative recount before that certification," McCormally said. "The concerns is: Why are we having these discoveries six days after the election?"
Pate said Lucas County would be able to amend its certified results if the recount changed them. Iowa Code states if the recount board reports results that differ from the original canvass, they need the notify to board of supervisors of the need to recanvass as soon as possible, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
McCormally said the campaign was monitoring all of the canvasses in the district and had not heard of other issues in other counties.
McCormally said the campaign was still working through the process to identify counties where it might request a recount.
"We don't want to lose sight of the fact that the most important thing is that Iowans have the right to have their voices heard and votes counted correctly," she said.
— Rod Boshart of the Cedar Rapids Gazette contributed to this story
