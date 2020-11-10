Second recount ordered in close 2nd District election results

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the voters of Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District and acknowledge my opponent Rita Hart’s grace and positive demeanor during this challenging campaign," Miller-Meeks said in a statement. "The election is over, and it is time to move forward together and focus on the priorities that will best serve Iowans."

Hart's campaign manager, Zach Meunier, meanwhile, stressed the "vote totals in this race continue to fluctuate, and both Iowa officials and independent news organizations have made it clear that the race is too close to call."

The Associated Press announced on Tuesday it was suspending its tabulation of the uncalled U.S. House race until general election results are certified by the state on Nov. 30.

"Iowa is a state that values election integrity and Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ campaign’s attempts to usurp this process undermines that integrity," Meunier said in a statement. "We appreciate the hard work of our poll workers and election officials to accurately count all legal ballots and the votes, and are confident by the end of this process that Rita Hart will be the next congresswoman from Iowa’s Second District."

Late Tuesday evening, the still-updating official results showed Miller-Meeks with 196,852 votes to Hart's 196,812.