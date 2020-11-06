Updated: Iowa Secretary of State orders election audit due to discrepancy in tight U.S. House race

And county election boards will convene next Monday and Tuesday for the official canvass of votes in each county. Campaigns then have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 to request a recount.

Due to the discrepancy, Pate ordered a hand-count audit of the precinct in question and requested a countywide administrative recount of all results.

“The integrity of Iowa’s elections is my top priority as State Commissioner of Elections,” Pate said. “We have protections in place in Iowa to ensure the integrity of the vote. All elections are conducted on paper ballots. There is a paper trail that allows us to go back and look at all the results if there is a discrepancy. We conduct post-election audits. The system worked and we will make sure all the numbers are accurate.”

Parrott, the Jasper County Auditor, said the reporting error has since been corrected.

“I credit the system of checks and balances that Iowa has that gives auditors time before the county supervisors canvass the vote to catch errors and issues that may have happened on Election Day," he said according to a press release.