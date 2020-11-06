Updated: Iowa Secretary of State orders election audit due to discrepancy in tight U.S. House race

11:40 a.m.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has ordered a hand-count audit of unofficial election results in one Jasper County precinct following an apparent discrepancy impacting Iowa's still too close to call U.S. House District 2 race.
Pate, at a news conference Friday in Newton, said an investigation by his office and Jasper County Auditor Dennis Parrott determined that a human data entry error in the auditor's office resulted in some results being over-reported for both candidates running for Iowa's 2nd congressional district seat.
On Friday morning, Democrat Rita Hart had overtaken Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa in unofficial results posted by the Iowa Secretary of State.
Hart, a farmer and former state senator from Wheatland, now leads Miller-Meeks by 162 votes.
However, the Associated Press has not called the race, with thousands of outstanding absentee ballots yet to come in that could still be counted.
Late-arriving mail-in ballots can still be counted, so long as they were postmarked before Election Day and received by county auditors by noon on Monday.
As of Thursday morning, more than 12,300 outstanding absentee ballots sent to voters in Iowa's 2nd congressional district, which includes Scott, Clinton, Muscatine and Louisa counties, had yet to be received by county auditors.
And county election boards will convene next Monday and Tuesday for the official canvass of votes in each county. Campaigns then have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 to request a recount.
Due to the discrepancy, Pate ordered a hand-count audit of the precinct in question and requested a countywide administrative recount of all results.
“The integrity of Iowa’s elections is my top priority as State Commissioner of Elections,” Pate said. “We have protections in place in Iowa to ensure the integrity of the vote. All elections are conducted on paper ballots. There is a paper trail that allows us to go back and look at all the results if there is a discrepancy. We conduct post-election audits. The system worked and we will make sure all the numbers are accurate.”
Parrott, the Jasper County Auditor, said the reporting error has since been corrected.
“I credit the system of checks and balances that Iowa has that gives auditors time before the county supervisors canvass the vote to catch errors and issues that may have happened on Election Day," he said according to a press release.
The hand-count audit of the precinct in question and countywide administrative recount will begin immediately and be completed ahead of the Jasper County canvass of votes on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
Election night results are always unofficial. The numbers are not finalized until after counties conduct post-election audits and canvasses, and the numbers are certified on a statewide basis at the end of November.
9:15 a.m.
The lead in Iowa's tight U.S. House District 2 race has now flipped in favor of Democrat Rita Hart.
The Iowa Secretary of State's website Friday morning now shows the former Democratic state senator of Wheatland leading Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa by 162 votes.
On Thursday, Miller-Meeks held a razor-thin, 282-vote lead out of about 394,000 votes cast over Hart is the open-seat U.S. House race to replace retiring seven-term incumbent Dave Loebsack. Miller-Meeks was up with 196,769 votes to 196,487, with all precincts reporting, according to unofficial election results.
Now, the Secretary of State's Office is showing Hart with 196,603 votes to 196,441 votes for Miller-Meeks.
The Secretary of State's office sent out a media advisory early Friday morning stating Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Jasper County Auditor Dennis Parrott will conduct a news conference today at 11 a.m. in Newton to discuss unofficial election results in one Jasper County precinct.
As of Thursday morning, more than 12,300 outstanding absentee ballots sent to voters in Iowa's 2nd congressional district, which includes Scott, Clinton, Muscatine and Louisa counties, had yet to be received by county auditors. Late-arriving mail-in ballots can still be counted, so long as they were postmarked before Election Day and received by county auditors by noon on Monday.
County election boards will convene next Monday and Tuesday for the official canvass of votes in each county.
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said Friday morning that she anticipates a recount in the race, as well in the Scott County Board of Supervisors race, where Democrat Jazmin Newton trails Republican incumbent Ken Beck by just 78 votes.
Iowa does not require automatic recounts. A candidate who asks for a recount in Iowa must file the request in writing by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 of each individual county auditor in the district. If the margin of victory separating candidates in narrow enough, less than 1% of the total number of votes case, or about 4,000 votes in the case of the 2nd district U.S. House race, the state will pay the cost for a recount. Otherwise, the requesting party will need to post a bond to cover costs of the recount, with is refunded if the recount changes the election outcome.
This is a developing story. Check back at qctimes.com and qconline.com for updates.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.