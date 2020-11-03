UPDATED: Miller-Meeks declares victory in tight Iowa U.S. House race; recount likely

Republicans, in campaign stops and political ads, have urged Iowans to send a doctor, a veteran and a public health official to Congress. While Hart's campaign and Democrats have criticized Miller-Meeks for downplaying the coronavirus, with Hart saying more elected officials need to lead by example and listen to health experts.

Miller-Meeks has stated state and federal officials should continue to look for ways to open the economy, and balance the need to protect those who are vulnerable while also considering the effect that shutdowns have on people’s livelihoods and mental health.

A 20-year teacher and farmer who grew up in a politically divided household, Hart has said she would look to build coalitions in Congress that work toward pragmatic solutions and end the political division that has prevented solving issues such as climate change and immigration reform.

Miller-Meeks has said she will fight for skills training and apprenticeships to prepare Iowa's workforce for the 21st Century, fair trade deals that allow Iowans to compete around the globe, and economic solutions that will strengthen the U.S. economy and increase Iowan's take-home pay, including preserving the 2017 Republican tax cuts.

This was Miller-Meeks' fourth attempt at the seat. Miller-Meeks ran unsuccessfully against Loebsack three times.

"I think we've run an extremely good campaign," Miller-Meeks told reporters just before polls closed. "We were, I think, very concrete on the issues we were running upon. We had a good ground game, given that we're in a pandemic."

