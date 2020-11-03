Weikert retains Rock Island County Circuit Clerk’s seat

With all precincts reporting late Tuesday night, Tammy Weikert, the Democratic incumbent, appears to have won the Rock Island County Circuit Clerk’s race.

She faced Republican Brandi McGuire-Madunic.

As of 11:48 p.m. Tuesday, Weikert had 36,332 — 56.30% — of the votes, while Madunic had 28,197 or 43.70%, according to the Rock Island County Clerk’s Office. This was with all votes, including those cast early, counted. Earlier, Madunic was shown in the lead, but that was without the early votes included.

Weikert has been circuit clerk for five years, and has worked in the office for 23.

In May Weikert laid off 15 clerks, citing the loss of revenue caused by the pandemic’s reduction in court filings. She said later that all AFSCME employees were rehired.

A short time after the layoffs, Weikert was among several county officials who asked not to receive a budgeted pay increase.