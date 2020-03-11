Eulenspeigel Puppets celebrates their 45th birthday with cake and fun on March 22

WEST LIBERTY - When asked how she felt about Eulenspeigel Puppets reaching such a huge milestone, Monica Leo didn’t know how to feel about her puppet company being around for so long, but she had plenty of happy memories to look back on.

“We’ve certainly gotten around,” she said, as she and the rest of Eulenspeigel will be celebrating this through their birthday party on Sunday, March 22 from noon to 4 p.m.

Forming in 1974, the Eulenspiegel puppets have entertained audiences all around Iowa, the United States and even the world. The shows focus primarily on folk tales and historical fiction, and have also done bilingual shows. As for Leo, she has always had an interest in the craft.

“I was into puppets when I was a kid,” she said, recalling how she had done puppet shows at the birthday parties her Girl Scout troop volunteered at. After majoring in art and even attending a German art school for a couple years, she began making and selling homemade puppets and dolls.

“My mother was an artist, and she always told me if you want to be a freelance artist, you better find something you enjoy doing and that other people enjoy paying for.” However, after a while, Leo began wishing she could perform with the puppets she was missing, so she and fellow puppeteer Deanne Wortman began their puppet company.

