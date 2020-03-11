Eulenspeigel Puppets celebrates their 45th birthday with cake and fun on March 22

WEST LIBERTY - When asked how she felt about Eulenspeigel Puppets reaching such a huge milestone, Monica Leo didn’t know how to feel about her puppet company being around for so long, but she had plenty of happy memories to look back on.
“We’ve certainly gotten around,” she said, as she and the rest of Eulenspeigel will be celebrating this through their birthday party on Sunday, March 22 from noon to 4 p.m.
Forming in 1974, the Eulenspiegel puppets have entertained audiences all around Iowa, the United States and even the world. The shows focus primarily on folk tales and historical fiction, and have also done bilingual shows. As for Leo, she has always had an interest in the craft.
“I was into puppets when I was a kid,” she said, recalling how she had done puppet shows at the birthday parties her Girl Scout troop volunteered at. After majoring in art and even attending a German art school for a couple years, she began making and selling homemade puppets and dolls.
“My mother was an artist, and she always told me if you want to be a freelance artist, you better find something you enjoy doing and that other people enjoy paying for.” However, after a while, Leo began wishing she could perform with the puppets she was missing, so she and fellow puppeteer Deanne Wortman began their puppet company.
Eulenspiegel is known for original scripts, amazing scenery, unique hand-crafted puppets and live music. They also give workshops for those who want to learn about puppetry and performing. While their name may not be easiest to say – “When you pick a name like that, you can’t expect people to pronounce it right.” – their shows are very well known to the people of West Liberty and beyond.
Originally, before opening the Owl Glass Puppetry Center (which is also celebrating a birthday, being 25 years old), Eulenspiegel was only a touring company. However, when Leo’s husband found a certain building in West Liberty, he bought it, fixed it up and it became their home base.
“It turned out to be a really good place for us,” said Leo, “We get a lot of support from the community, they get really involved with what we do, and we bring in a lot of guest puppeteers from all over the place, who the community also supports.”
While she loves all of the shows that she performs, she said that her all-time favorite would have to be a show based on not only American history, but West Liberty history: ‘Freedom Star: Gertie’s Journey on the Underground Railroad’. When she and her fellow puppeteer Teri Jean Breitbach heard the story of John Brown and Josiah Grinnell and the boxcar they had filled in the West Liberty train depot with escaped slaves, allowing them to reach Detroit and eventually Canada, they decided to write a show based on it about a little slave girl named Gertie who tries to get to this boxcar.
Unfortunately, when Breitbach was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, she could no longer perform and the show was retired. However, when it was requested that they do the show again, Breitbach taught Leo how to perform the show on her own. “Now I do all the parts, so it’s a very labor intensive show for me,” Leo said, “but whenever I do that show I always feel when I’m doing Gertie it feels as if I’m channeling Teri Jean, because that was her dying gift to me.”
Leo, along with another Eulenspiegel member Stephanie Vallez and guest puppeteer Pam Corcoran will be performing during the Sunday birthday celebration, along with their accompanist and composer Ron Hillis. There will also be cake as well as a screening of a documentary featuring footage of various Eulenspiegel shows.
“I think it’ll be a fun day,” said Leo. While her company has accomplished a lot in their 45 years, they aren’t slowing down any time soon. With the West Liberty Children’s Festival, which they sponsor, and their third time hosting a Puppeteers of America region festival along with all the other performances throughout the year, there will be plenty for Eulenspiegel Puppets and their fans to celebrate and enjoy long after their birthday.