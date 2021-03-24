Everyday People: Human remains found in DeWitt on final journey

But summer turned into autumn and winter came. The pond kept its secret and the image of Breasia faded from public view.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There is, of course, no guarantee the remains found Monday are those of Breasia. There are other missing people.

The remains could be someone else's sibling, parent or friend. Perhaps a final, terrible answer awaits another family whose pain of not knowing long ago escaped the scrutiny of newspapers and television broadcasts and Facebook prayer groups.

By Wednesday morning, scraps of yellow crime-scene tape, old Hardee's cups, and empty, mud-stained 20-ounce plastic bottles provided the only memorial for where the human was dumped in a pond off a dirt road three miles north of DeWitt.

Leafless trees swayed in the wind. Highway traffic drowned out any other sound. A hand-painted sign across the dirt road from the pond read "Camera Enforced." Once in a while a vehicle turned onto the road, paused to gaze at what can be seen of the pond, and then moved on.

An older white-haired woman in a maroon SUV stopped. She stayed in the vehicle and stared at the swaying trees before wiping away tears and shaking her head.