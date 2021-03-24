Everyday People: Human remains found in DeWitt on final journey

In the absence of identity and motive, let's lend time and place to the human remains found outside DeWitt.
We'll start where most people end.
A paved horseshoe drive runs through the old, bleached stones and new marble monuments found in DeWitt's Elmwood Cemetery.
That contrast can be found in and around the town of over 5,000 located in Clinton County. Take a right from the cemetery onto North Ridge Road and you'll see enclaves of still-new homes encroaching on land dotted by older, traditional farmhouses.
The faded and patched two-lane blacktop of Northridge Road — also called Veterans Highway — leads to 270th Avenue. It's a long, undulating yellow-dirt and sometimes-gravel road that has been the focus of local law enforcement, much of the media, and a Davenport mother who has not seen her 11-year-old daughter since July 9, 2020.
Human remains were found Monday in a little pond at the bottom of a shallow valley surrounded by trees just off 270th Avenue. And while it will be weeks before anyone knows the identity of the body, many people wondered if Breasia Terrell is the victim, especially when Aishia Lankford, the girl's mother, was at Tuesday's news briefing.
Breasia, then 10, disappeared late July 9 or in the early morning hours of July 10. Lankford was one of the many volunteer searchers who scoured parts of Clinton County after Davenport Police got a credible tip saying the little girl would be found in some cornfield or drainage ditch there.
But summer turned into autumn and winter came. The pond kept its secret and the image of Breasia faded from public view.
There is, of course, no guarantee the remains found Monday are those of Breasia. There are other missing people.
The remains could be someone else's sibling, parent or friend. Perhaps a final, terrible answer awaits another family whose pain of not knowing long ago escaped the scrutiny of newspapers and television broadcasts and Facebook prayer groups.
By Wednesday morning, scraps of yellow crime-scene tape, old Hardee's cups, and empty, mud-stained 20-ounce plastic bottles provided the only memorial for where the human was dumped in a pond off a dirt road three miles north of DeWitt.
Leafless trees swayed in the wind. Highway traffic drowned out any other sound. A hand-painted sign across the dirt road from the pond read "Camera Enforced." Once in a while a vehicle turned onto the road, paused to gaze at what can be seen of the pond, and then moved on.
An older white-haired woman in a maroon SUV stopped. She stayed in the vehicle and stared at the swaying trees before wiping away tears and shaking her head.
Four investigators showed up a little later and methodically marched the ground between the pond and the yellow-dirt road. They politely declined to answer any questions and kept their eyes to the ground. They're search now for narrative, the how and why of it.
Science will identify the human remains found in the nearly hidden pond at the bottom of a shallow valley just off a yellow-dirt road. Maybe the name will be memorialized on marble in a well-kept place free of crime-scene tape, discarded Hardee's cups, and mud-stained plastic bottles.
And perhaps a family will find some peace.