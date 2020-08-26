Everyday People: Sister, mother tormented after Dinkins designated 'person of interest' in Breasia Terrell missing person case

"My mother and I were out of town that Friday morning (July 10) when Henry (Dinkins) called us and told us that Breasia was gone," Neda said. "I told him to call the police right away."

Neda and Helen insisted they cooperated with Davenport Police investigators "from the minute" Henry Dinkins was taken into custody. They said they offered to let investigators in the home Neda and Helen shared.

The Davenport Police Department have not confirmed or denied any part of Neda's story about how she was treated by investigators. As of Wednesday the department has not yet replied to the Quad-City Times' inquiries.

Again, the Davenport Police and its investigators are put in the position of answering allegations that may tie directly into an investigation into a missing girl. From the police perspective, it's a can't-win proposition.

Neda said she's in a similar place.

"Two weeks went by, then (Davenport investigators) took my phone," Neda said. "I still haven't gotten that phone back. It's just gone. I've asked about it, but the detectives tell me I can't have it back yet."

Neda and Helen said despite the fact they offered to let investigators into their home, police "kicked in the door" weeks later and executed a search warrant.