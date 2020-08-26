Everyday People: Sister, mother tormented after Dinkins designated 'person of interest' in Breasia Terrell missing person case

Neda Dinkins-McQuay spoke for the better part of 90 minutes Tuesday before she stopped and suppressed a sob.
"I just want to have grace," she said quietly as she stood in the shade of one of Duck Creek Park's shelters. "I want you to be granted grace and everyone involved in this to find grace.
"I'm not judging who took Breasia. I can't judge who did that. I just want to thank you for listening to my side of the story. You have granted me a moment of grace."
Neda's side of the story ended in a near whisper uttered from behind the safety of a mask. It started with Breasia Terrell, a missing 10-year-old Davenport girl. The middle of the story included allegations of murder contracts, police harassment and the pain of harsh public assumptions.
Breasia was reported missing early July 10, and Neda's brother, Henry Earl Dinkins, was arrested later that day. He was charged with three sex offender registry violations — but those charges have nothing to do with the fact Breasia and Henry Dinkins' son were visiting him during the time frame the girl went missing.
Henry Dinkins has not been charged with any crime in relation to Breasia's disappearance, though Davenport Police investigators named him a "person of interest" in the case.
Neda was joined under the shade of the shelter Tuesday by their mother, Helen Mosely. Both women said they believed Henry Dinkins "had nothing to do" with Breasia's disappearance.
"My mother and I were out of town that Friday morning (July 10) when Henry (Dinkins) called us and told us that Breasia was gone," Neda said. "I told him to call the police right away."
Neda and Helen insisted they cooperated with Davenport Police investigators "from the minute" Henry Dinkins was taken into custody. They said they offered to let investigators in the home Neda and Helen shared.
The Davenport Police Department have not confirmed or denied any part of Neda's story about how she was treated by investigators. As of Wednesday the department has not yet replied to the Quad-City Times' inquiries.
Again, the Davenport Police and its investigators are put in the position of answering allegations that may tie directly into an investigation into a missing girl. From the police perspective, it's a can't-win proposition.
Neda said she's in a similar place.
"Two weeks went by, then (Davenport investigators) took my phone," Neda said. "I still haven't gotten that phone back. It's just gone. I've asked about it, but the detectives tell me I can't have it back yet."
Neda and Helen said despite the fact they offered to let investigators into their home, police "kicked in the door" weeks later and executed a search warrant.
"Maybe there's a reason," Neda said. "But I don't know what it is. I can't imagine how things changed from July 10 to weeks later."
Neda made even darker allegations.
"We heard there is a hit out on Henry (Dinkins), me, my mother and other members of our family. A murder contract," Neda said. "One day there was an SUV following us, so we called 911 and we were pretty upset. I was very afraid of what was going to happen.
"The dispatcher told us that the police would get to us when they get us. I just feel like we are being held responsible for something we had nothing to do with."
Neda visits her brother and they talk on the phone, she said.
"We can't get any pastors to see him," she said. "Everyone assumes he did something horrible. But he is hanging in there.
"We have faith in God. I am certain through God all of this will be revealed. People have stopped talking to us. Some people have made horrible allegations against us. I don't know what happened. If I did, I would tell it."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!