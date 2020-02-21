12 families displaced after Wilton apartment fire

Clark also wanted residents to know that the apartment building is “not a complete loss.”

While the room that the fire was contained in is said to be in bad shape and the floor of another apartment was torn up due to hot spots, the rest of the building received no fire damage. However, because of serious smoke damage, it is unknown when or how soon the building will be cleared for re-entry. The owner of the building declined comment at the scene Friday.

While she wasn’t in danger at the time, Johnson was relieved that the fire fighters at the scene were able to rescue her cat. She has taken the cat to be checked out at a local vet. “I’m just glad I have rental’s insurance,” she said.

During the initial scene, the Red Cross and Lt. Greg Bock and Mary Darnell from the Salvation Army provided a meal and took care of immediate needs of the 12 families from the apartment complex while in Wilton, as well as providing support for first responders.

“It’s one of those things that the Salvation Army isn’t really known for; not a lot of people know we can respond to fires and other disasters,” said Lt. Greg, “It’s always our honor to go in there to support the people we serve.” He felt the Salvation Army and the Red Cross worked very well as a team, and considers it a privilege to work with them.