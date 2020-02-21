12 families displaced after Wilton apartment fire

WILTON — Susan Johnson is hoping that she, her neighbors and especially her cat will be able to return to their apartments soon.
At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, a small fire broke out in an apartment building at 207 East Water Street, Wilton. Twelve families live there, and there were no fatalities or serious injuries.
“I found out at work what had happened,” said Johnson, who lives on the second floor. A co-worker’s husband, a volunteer fire fighter, told her.
Fire Chief Gary Devore and Assistant Chief Ray Sterner were the first on the scene, containing the fire to the first floor until more help arrived.
“The fire was pretty well limited to one bedroom, but there was smoke throughout the whole complex,” said Devore, “We made an entry and got it knocked down fairly quick.”
This quick action allowed everyone to get out of the building safely. Devore said the fire was most likely accidental, caused by something electrical.
Along with Wilton Fire and police departments, the fire departments from Durant, West Liberty, Atalissa and Bennett came onto the scene to help. The Muscatine County Sheriffs Office, Durant Ambulance and the Muscatine County Salvation Army were also there.
In a Facebook post explaining the event, Police Chief David Clark said that the event was “a perfect example of multi-jurisdictional training and cooperation put to use for the good of our community” and was very pleased with all the teams’ work.
Clark also wanted residents to know that the apartment building is “not a complete loss.”
While the room that the fire was contained in is said to be in bad shape and the floor of another apartment was torn up due to hot spots, the rest of the building received no fire damage. However, because of serious smoke damage, it is unknown when or how soon the building will be cleared for re-entry. The owner of the building declined comment at the scene Friday.
While she wasn’t in danger at the time, Johnson was relieved that the fire fighters at the scene were able to rescue her cat. She has taken the cat to be checked out at a local vet. “I’m just glad I have rental’s insurance,” she said.
During the initial scene, the Red Cross and Lt. Greg Bock and Mary Darnell from the Salvation Army provided a meal and took care of immediate needs of the 12 families from the apartment complex while in Wilton, as well as providing support for first responders.
“It’s one of those things that the Salvation Army isn’t really known for; not a lot of people know we can respond to fires and other disasters,” said Lt. Greg, “It’s always our honor to go in there to support the people we serve.” He felt the Salvation Army and the Red Cross worked very well as a team, and considers it a privilege to work with them.
Afterward, the Salvation Army opened up its home base in Muscatine, located on 1000 Oregon Street, as a Red Cross shelter for the displaced residents.
So far, no residents have stopped by the shelter, but Lt. Liz Bock said that they are prepared to take people in and are on standby for the next 72 hours. “Anyone who needs us is welcome to come here for the help,” she said. She also wanted to thank Hy-Vee for supplying food for the shelter.