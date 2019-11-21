WEST LIBERTY — After 18 years of service, West Liberty Public Library Director Debra Lowman is leaving.
Lowman is leaving at the end of the year to become assistant dean of libraries and learning resources at Scott Community College.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to serve as a librarian for Scott Community College,” Lowman said.
Through its connection with Eastern Iowa Community College, she considers them to have a wide selection of career opportunities for students and an accomplished teaching faculty.
Lowman started her librarian career in 2001. She had been working as a nurse when a part-time, 10 hours a week job for a librarian in the children/youth section of the library opened up. Thinking that working with children would be rewarding, Lowman applied for the job. Two years later, she went full time.
“I just kind of fell into the position of librarian,” said Lowman.
After 10 years as the head of youth services, Lowman moved to IT, working with websites, marketing, adult services and the library archives. In 2017, she was promoted to director.
“We’ve accomplished a lot of great things, and we’ve done a lot of unusual library services for this community,” Lowman said. “I think one of my favorite thing was the library itself. The community of patrons that frequent and support the library in this community is quite large and absolutely supportive.”
Through her 18 years, Lowman learned a lot about West Liberty, and considers her service an honor. “Anytime we have a fundraiser or an idea or we grant write for something, the community has stood behind us and have asked ‘how can we help and support?’. They’ve just been really kind.”
“It’s still going to be my library, and it’ll be fun to turn from library director to library supporter,” she said. "I appreciate the opportunities I’ve had at this library, and I’m excited to see where the library goes from here under new management.”
West Liberty Public Library is accepting applications for an ‘energetic and forward-thinking librarian.' For more information, visit wlpl.org/jobs. The West Liberty Public Library is committed to providing open access to cultural, intellectual, educational and recreational information and ideas to enrich and serve the needs of the community and surrounding areas. West Liberty Public Library, 400 North Spencer St., is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 2-5 p.m., Friday and Sunday. It's closed Saturday.
