FRUITLAND - There may soon be a new place of honor for all veterans in Muscatine County.
The Fruitland Community Lions Club has announced plans for a new All Veterans memorial, which is expected to be placed near the Fruitland Community Center.
“We just started talking about how it would be nice to have a really nice memorial with a list of names and everything,” said Janina Hawley, the Chairwoman of the All Veterans memorial committee.
It was decided that the memorial would be in Fruitland instead of at a cemetery, both to allow more people to see the memorial throughout the year and to deter vandalizing by having it in a public place. Lions Club member Wayne Shoultz, along with several other Lions Club members, brought the idea to the Fruitland City Council, and the council was “more than happy” to have it in the city.
The committee worked with Louisa-Muscatine High School art students to come with a design that was manageable, appealing and affordable.
“It took us three or four months to come up with a design that everyone could agree on and that we thought we could afford,” Hawley said. The memorial will have six foot tall black granite walls as well as seating around the memorial, a flag and lighting to go with the flag.
On the memorial, each veteran will be allowed two lines on the black granite wall, enough room to list their names and service information, for the fee of $100. So far about 25-30 names have been submitted for the wall, and the memorial can fit 400 names. The committee is planning for about 240 names, but are willing to fit as many as they need to.
“We don’t want to leave someone off just because there’s no room, we’ll find room - we’ll buy more granite if we have to,” said Hawley. The engravings are available to all Honorably Discharged men and women of every branch of the Armed Forces, and are open for both living and deceased veterans whether they are originally from Muscatine County or not, keeping true to the “all veterans” title of the memorial.
Residents are also invited to make a monetary donation to the project if they wish. Currently, the Lions Club has raised about $16,000, enough for just the granite for the memorial, out of their $45,000 estimate for the project. The group started fundraising for the project in September, when the Louisa-Muscatine Elementary School students held a loose change drive, raising $300. In February, there will be another fundraising event, a Valentine’s Day dinner and dance hosted by the Armed Forces Armory.
“We don’t know if we can raise the money by the end of the year or if it’ll be a couple years,” Hawley said, “Some memorials take longer than others, it all depends on how the community comes together. We want everybody to think of it as their monument. It’s not just the Lions Club’s, it belongs to everybody.”
For more information on the payment options available for the name engraving or on the project itself, call 563-260-7952.
