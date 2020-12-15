Genesis employees receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the Quad-Cities

Alli Edmunds started Tuesday morning with just two items on her to-do list.
The first task was relatively mundane, as Edmunds worked up a sweat at Crossfit OC3 gym in Davenport. The second task will be considered a slice of Quad-Cities history.
At 10:31 a.m. Tuesday, Edmunds and Genesis Director of Convenient Care Dr. Rob Mixsell were the first two people in the Quad-Cities to receive doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination. Roughly 50 Genesis nurses and doctors were scheduled to receive the vaccine Tuesday.
The vaccine was delivered to Genesis Convenient Care at just after 9 a.m. All people receiving the Pfizer vaccine will get a first dose to start and a second dose 21 days later.
Genesis took shipments of close to 1,000 doses in Iowa and another 500 in Illinois. The health system's Senior Vice President of Physician Operations, Dr. Kurt Andersen, said he expected Genesis would go through the allotment in about a week and more vaccine was on the way.
"Today's my day off, so the first thing I like to do on my off days is go to the gym," said Edmunds, who has been a registered nurse in Genesis Health System's emergency department for three years.
"Then I started thinking about the vaccine. I was a little nervous. It's new and there are so many hopes for it. That's exciting, to be part of something that is positive. Of course I watched the news of the first people getting the vaccine yesterday (Monday). So this morning was mixture of nerve-wracking and exciting."
Mixsell said the vaccine's arrival was "a big relief."
"It's been such a long, dark year that it's nice to actually have some light at the end of the tunnel and have some hope for, you know, a better year to come," Mixsell said. "It's been hard to see co-workers get sick. It's been harder to see patients and their families deal with it. Some of the stories you hear are heartbreaking."
Dr. Brian Witt, a pulmonologist and critical care physician with Genesis, saw a number of those stories unfold. He was one of the front-line health care workers who took the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
"My team, other pulmonary doctors, and ER doctors are managing the ventilators and making the tough decisions to intubate patients," Witt said. "The toughest thing to see is the fear in a patient's eyes, not knowing if they are ever going to wake up."
Genesis President and CEO Doug Cropper said the vaccine "offers real hope — something we haven't had through the first 10 months of this pandemic."
Cropper also offered a warning.
"I was in Hy-Vee last night and all these people were masked — except for three," Cropper said. "I wanted to take them to our ICU and show them what getting COVID-19 could mean.
"Now is not the time to be complacent. We have hope, but we must continue to mask up, practice social distancing and avoid large crowds," Cropper said. "In November, we were almost out of space in our hospitals. Things are getting better — but if we want to see that continue we we have to follow the guidelines."
