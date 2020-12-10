Graffiti attack on Temple Emanuel comes before first night of Hanukkah, days before seminar on white power

John 8:44 is a part of the New Testament that starts with "you belong to your father, the devil" and ends with "... for he is a liar and the father of lies." There is long-standing debate whether the passage references Jews and is broadly anti-Semitic.

The tract rose to prominence in November 2018 after Robert Bowers killed 11 people in a shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. He left John 8:44 in a social media post. Bowers, along with a number of other mass killers, are considered "saints" by number of white nationalist and fascist groups - and those groups have made that public through social media and podcasts.

The tract from John 8:44 also was prominently used by followers of the Christian Identity movement, which developed in the 1960s, reached a peak in the early 1990s, and reemerged as white nationalist groups have become more vocal and visible.

"Of course I planned to attend the Zoom seminar - but what has happened here has just made it all the more evident that we have to educate ourselves on this kind of hate," Bertenthal said.