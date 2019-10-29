"Happy Joe" Whitty, 82, died Tuesday morning at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice, Bettendorf.
Services are pending for Whitty, who was a Quad-City icon with his successful chain of Happy Joe's restaurants.
"He was one of the joys of the Quad-Cities," said Bill Wundram, longtime Quad-City Times columnist. "He was an entrepreneur and one of my better friends."
This story will be updated.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Founder, Happy Joe Whitty. Joe passed away on the morning of Oct. 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and close friends. pic.twitter.com/mVOxdUlRKi— Happy Joe's Pizza 🍕 (@HappyJoesPizza) October 29, 2019
