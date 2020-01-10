MUSCATINE - With the 2020 legislative session beginning Monday in Des Moines, area representatives and senators are already preparing which issues and bills to discuss.
“The primary responsibility that we have is to do the budget for the state, and as such a tremendous amount of work will be done regarding the budget,” said Rep. Gary Carlson, Dist. 91.
Along with making sure it’s fiscally responsible and done well, he hopes that the session is able to be prudent about how they budget and consider potential softness in the economy’s future or any national trade deals that aren’t finalized yet that could impact agricultural products and other exports.
Sen. Thomas Greene, Dist. 44, firmly believes that Iowa is doing very well financially, and is hoping to use that available money towards schools, health and human services, and managing the influx of crime in Iowa from Illinois and Chicago. “Things should be much better in 2020 than they were when I stepped into the state house in 2017,” Greene said.
The taxes and fees that Iowans pay will also be an ongoing discussion during this session.
“A couple years ago, we had a tax bill pass that layers over time based on when certain triggers are met,” Carlson explained, “and we need to make sure that what we’re doing on the tax side also matches up with insuring that we hit those triggers appropriately.”
However, Carlson added that he doesn’t plan on focusing only on one tax and would rather discuss how taxes impact each other, not wanting Iowans to pay more. “We have to look at taxes and tax policy in total.”
As for bills that they’re hoping to discuss and push during this session, both Carlson and Rep. David Kerr, Dist. 88, acknowledged the flooding issues in the state. “We don’t hear a lot about them here in eastern Iowa, but western Iowa is still going to need money to do certain things there,” Kerr said. Though while he and Carlson acknowledge the severity of this issue, he isn’t yet sure what will be done to solve these issue, how it will be done or what it will cost.
One bill Kerr hopes to put forward is one that will expand the current committee physician requirements. For Louisa County, there’s no qualified physician available to fill that committee physician, so Kerr wants to expand it to other qualified professionals such as advanced nurse aids so that Louisa County can have someone to do reports and sign off on things while still complying with the state law. “I’m finding that smaller counties that may not have a hospital right in their county are facing the same problems eventually.”
Kerr is also hoping to discuss bills regarding the new bypass road going through his district, as well as felony voter rights, which he received a lot of communication on during the last session.
“I think if we could clarify exactly what the governor wants and have a good discussion on that, it has the potential to move forward.” Currently he is planning on voting for what the people of his district want - which seems to be not to give voting rights back.
Relating to medical issues, Greene has two big bills that he’d like to make progress on. The first of these bills is the legalization of medical cannabis in Iowa, with Greene citing roughly 30,000 Iowans who could benefit from this. “It may not seem like a lot, but if you have a child that has 20-30 seizures a day or a grandmother who’s living with uncontrollable pain due to scoliosis, then you’d want to help those people.”
Greene sees it as a way to help those who’ve failed to be helped by traditional medicine therapy, and hopes that he can get the governor’s concerns about the issue resolved. “We’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain.”
The other issue Greene hopes to advance is establishing a pharmacist collaboration with physicians in order to help people with mental health issues more quickly and efficiently. “Once the physician decides on a pharmaceutical therapy for these people, who else better to monitor their pharmaceuticals than a doctorate in pharmacy?” Diagnosis would still fall on the medical professionals, but pharmacists with a doctorate could help manage dosage and adjustments, as well as be a more convenient and accessible option in a crisis.
“You can talk to your pharmacist a lot quicker than you can talk to your doctor or nurse,” said Greene. He pointed to the 400 graduates per year from University of Iowa and Drake University with a doctorate in pharmacy to help provide the pharmacists for this collaboration. He also hopes to push four bills regarding new regulations for Iowa Medicaid eligibility, such as making sure those who are physically able to work do, that they don’t do illegal drugs, and that their dependent children stay in school.
As for Carlson, he anticipates legislation on a broad number of fields, such as insurance industry issues, more broadband access for Iowans, and housing issues in rural Iowa. With ten less days than in the first year of a session, he expects it to be very busy this time around with hopefully less posturing during discussion and faster though still thoughtful decisions being made.
“I believe we will hit the road running,” said Carlson, “because legislation that was somewhere in the process last year, while it might not have become law, most of it is still live legislation, so there is some yet to be dealt with as well as new ideas for improvement and new regulation.”
