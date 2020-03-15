Here's how many Scott County residents have been tested for COVID-19

The Iowa Department of Public Health has tested nine Scott County residents for COVID-19 at the State Hygienic Laboratory, and all results have been negative, said Louis Katz, medical director for the Scott County Health Department.
Katz, who shared the numbers exclusively with the Times, added that it's believed three to five more individuals were tested commercially — all with negative results.
There are no known cases of COVID-19, the new coronavirus, in the Quad-Cities.
An international shortage of testing kits has frustrated many in the U.S., where there are about 2,450 confirmed cases nationwide but only about 20,795 people have been tested, according to a live tracker from The Atlantic.
The IDPH's release of Scott County testing data is part of an effort at more transparency.
At a Friday press conference, leaders from the Quad-Cities two major hospital systems couldn't immediately say how many people had been tested. They also declined to say how many local test kits were available.
Katz said the State Hygienic Laboratory has reagents for as many as 900 tests.
"Because of delays in the availability of testing, we assume that the virus is already here," Katz wrote in a column published Sunday in the Times.
Experts advise the cancellation of big events and non-essential travel in addition to frequent hand-washing and social distancing of at least six feet.
"If you develop COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), you must call ahead to your medical provider or walk-in clinic," Katz wrote. "You must not go to an office, clinic or walk-in without giving them the chance to protect their staff and other patients if you are infected."
