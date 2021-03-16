'High Chaparral' actor dies at 87

Henry Darrow, the first Hispanic actor to portray Zorro on television who also starred in the TV series "The High Chaparral," has died. He was 87.

According to his former publicist, Michael B. Druxman, Darrow died Sunday at his home in Wilmington, N.C.

Throughout the 1960s, Darrow appeared in television series such as "Wagon Train," "Bonanza," "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea," "Gunsmoke" and "Daniel Boone." Additionally, he appeared in the first season of "Harry O" and won a daytime Emmy for his role on the soap opera "Santa Barbara."

Darrow also took part in many stage productions such as "The Alchemist" and "Dark of the Moon." He caught the attention of "Bonanza" creator David Dortort while appearing in the 1965 stage production of The Wonderful Ice Cream Suit at the Coronet Theatre in Los Angeles, where he was immediately offered a role in the Western series "The High Chaparral." He played Manolito Montoya, a roguish man who would rather make love than war, on 97 episodes of the series from 1967 to 1971.