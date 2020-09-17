House Democrats concerned Iowa won't meet COVID-19 testing requirements for long-term care

“This letter is intended to serve as documentation that neither” the State Hygienic Lab, the Iowa Department of Public Health nor county public health departments in Iowa “can provide testing services for surveillance purposes” as outlined under the new federal provision. The State Hygienic Lab “will continue to provide testing support for symptomatic staff and residents, close contacts of cases, and when working with public health and long-term care facilities if positive cases are identified,” the letter added.

In a news release, Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo, expressed concern that Reynolds administration officials were informing long-term care facilities they are unable to provide routine testing to prevent outbreaks at the centers at a time when Iowa has 39 such outbreaks with 925 positive cases and 657 of Iowa’s 1,248 COVID-19 deaths have occurred at long-term care facilities.

“More Iowans will die as a result of this terrible decision,” Brown-Powers said. “Instead of expanding testing to prevent outbreaks and keep Iowans safe, Gov. Reynolds is moving us backward and starting to ration COVID tests used to protect our most vulnerable in nursing homes and those on the front lines.