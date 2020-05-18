IDES confirms data breach in online unemployment system

The state of Illinois contracted with the international business services company Deloitte to build and maintain the web-based portal. IDES said it now was working with the company to run a “full-scale investigation” into the problem while conducting additional tests to prevent any future data breaches. It also said it was working to notify affected individuals and would release the analysis of its investigation once it’s completed.

Asked about the issue during his daily COVID-19 briefing Monday in Chicago, Gov. JB Pritzker said similar issues have occurred elsewhere in the public and private sectors but that the state and Deloitte were working to resolve the problem.

“This, as you know, has happened in large corporations and other aspects of other governments around the United States, and we don’t like it happening here,” Pritzker said. “Deloitte, which built that system, and obviously the glitch that was in there is something that was a result of the work that was done to build it, but they are offering credit reporting for all of those who are affected by it to make sure that they can monitor their credit in case there’s any problem they may undergo.”