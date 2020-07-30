Is the Quad-City Taco Festival a fake? Davenport Police think so

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Is news of an upcoming taco festival fake?

Investigators from the Davenport Police Department think there’s no meat in the rumors of a September celebration slated to include tacos, tequila and margaritas.

Police and the City of Davenport recently received several inquiries about an ambitious but unconfirmed “Quad City Taco Festival.” According to a news release from the police department, the event in question appears on Facebook as the “Quad Cities Taco Festival - Davenport” hosted by the “Quad Cities Taco Festival.”

The event’s Facebook page claims the festival will be held from noon Sept. 27, 2020 to midnight Sept. 28, 2020 in “Downtown Davenport.” The Facebook page said the plan is to host “The Quad Cities’ best tacos in one major event!” and “over 50 tequilas to sample, and of course margaritas and Mexican beer, live music, and more!”

The Davenport police contacted the alleged event’s organizer, who “provided multiple vague locations for the single event, one of which is not a real location” before hanging up on the officer.