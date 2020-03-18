Jeff's Market in West Liberty is offering free lunches to kids during COVID-19 pandemic

While the program only just started on Tuesday, Thoma says that he has already been receiving calls from people in the West Liberty community who want to help with the cause however they can. "It's just a good, tight-knit small town community."

On the first day of the program, they gave away 30 sack lunches in West Liberty alone. Thoma said that so far there haven't been any major issues, and they've been receiving a lot of positive feedback from the kids and families who have received the lunches.

Though he hopes to run this program for as long as the schools are closed, he also acknowledges that items such as bread and milk are becoming harder to get. "Supplies are running low in the stores, it's difficult to have things to offer... We'll maybe have to improvise on some things."

Still, Thoma is remaining hopeful that they'll be able to offer some sort of meal to kids who need one using whatever food they have. Right now, the main goal at Jeff's Market is to keep products on their shelves and to give people a way to get the food they need.

"We're not going to turn away any kids who are hungry, we're going to figure something out and get them something to eat," he said, "We're grateful to all the people in our communities for supporting us, and we don't want anybody struggling in these times."

