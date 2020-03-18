Jeff's Market in West Liberty is offering free lunches to kids during COVID-19 pandemic

WEST LIBERTY — Sandwiches are a staple of most school lunches, but with schools being closed for several weeks and stores having a hard time keeping bread on shelves, it may be hard for kids to even make themselves a PB&J.
One grocery chain is doing what they can to provide lunches to kids in their communities.
"We just decided that there's a lot of kids that count on daily school meals in our communities, and all these people support us throughout the year," said Aaron Thoma, who manages Jeff's Market in West Liberty.
Since 2006, Jeff's Market has offered residents a full service grocery, with fresh produce and baked goods and meat cases. Unfortunately, like with many grocery stores across the country, Jeff's Market has been effected by shortages caused by COVID-19.
Not only that, but West Liberty schools are closed for four weeks, to comply with an order from Gov. Kim Reynolds, the CDC and the Iowa Department of Public Health.
"With parents at work and kids at home, we didn't want any kids to go hungry," Thoma said, "So, we just decided we'd set it up where a kid could come through the door, come back to the deli, and if they're hungry, we'll just provide a meal for them for free."
This sack lunch meal would consist of a sandwich, a fruit, a bag of chips and some sort of treat. Thoma explained that this meal program would be offered in other Jeff's Market communities as well, including Durant, Wilton and Bluegrass. They would also try to offer discounted hot meals for $3.
While the program only just started on Tuesday, Thoma says that he has already been receiving calls from people in the West Liberty community who want to help with the cause however they can. "It's just a good, tight-knit small town community."
On the first day of the program, they gave away 30 sack lunches in West Liberty alone. Thoma said that so far there haven't been any major issues, and they've been receiving a lot of positive feedback from the kids and families who have received the lunches.
Though he hopes to run this program for as long as the schools are closed, he also acknowledges that items such as bread and milk are becoming harder to get. "Supplies are running low in the stores, it's difficult to have things to offer... We'll maybe have to improvise on some things."
Still, Thoma is remaining hopeful that they'll be able to offer some sort of meal to kids who need one using whatever food they have. Right now, the main goal at Jeff's Market is to keep products on their shelves and to give people a way to get the food they need.
"We're not going to turn away any kids who are hungry, we're going to figure something out and get them something to eat," he said, "We're grateful to all the people in our communities for supporting us, and we don't want anybody struggling in these times."