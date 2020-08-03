Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale. A tale of a fateful trip: COVID-19 stranded this Bettendorf couple in St. Martin for 6 months

"He balances my crazy,'' Mellor said of Griffon. "Seriously, he does. He fished and we ate great. He is such a gifted chef, though he did not have his knives and his regular stove to work with. He was amazing.''

Despite all that swirled about them, Mellor says the only truly anxious moment was a green card issue with Griffon.

"Nicolas is a green card holder,'' Mellor said. "And his green card was going to expire while we were gone. We were worried he would not be able to get on a flight if it expired. I contacted the U. S. embassies in Barbados and Currcaco and got on lists with both as a stranded person trying to get back to the U.S.

"They said there was no issue, just to come in and get a stamp and take care of it,'' added Mellor. " But we couldn't take a boat or flight off the island to get there. I even had my sister volunteering to mail it to us, but no mail was coming. The situation was resolved and we made it out.''

And the future?

"We will go back,''Mellor said of St. Martin. "When things settle. No Gilligan's Island trips.''

