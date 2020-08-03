Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale. A tale of a fateful trip: COVID-19 stranded this Bettendorf couple in St. Martin for 6 months

They held hands and spoke French, smiling, even giggling as they recalled the previous six months. Nicolas Griffon and his wife of 13 years, Rhonda Mellor, are sitting atop their neatly kept deck in a quiet, well-manicured Bettendorf neighborhood.
Holder of a comedian's mind and stand-up timing, Mellor, says life over the past six months had her — every so often — singing the theme song from the classic sitcom "Gilligan's Island.''
"Who knew the coronavirus was going to keep us on the outside (of the United States) looking in?'' Mellor said. "We are lucky and thankful we are here. At times I thought about Gilligan's Island and being stranded.''
As they had done before, Mellor and Griffon set off to St. Martin, a luscious Leeward Islands setting in the Caribbean, governed on the north by the French. The southern side of the island is Dutch and called St. Maarten.
French or Dutch, St. Martin or Maarten is paradise, featuring gorgeous beaches, carnival-like nightlife and great food. It is the perfect retreat for a retired couple seeking asylum from a Midwestern winter.
On Jan. 20, 2020, Griffon and Mellor began their most recent journey to St. Martin. They were to return in April, 10 weeks later.
After two days of driving, following a humanitarian flight to Florida from St. Martin, Mellor and Griffon reached their Bettendorf home.
On July 10.
Victims of coronavirus travel restrictions leaving St. Martin and entering the United States, the two had six planned flights from St. Martin to Miami and then home cancelled. But with the help from a bevy of family and friends, the couple made it home unscathed from confinement outside the United States.
"A three-hour tour,'' Mellor joked, referring to the Gilligan's Island group being stranded on a deserted island for three seasons, after what was to be a three-hour boat excursion.
"Six times our flight out of St. Martin was cancelled,'' Mellor said, drawing a smile and a chuckle from her French-born husband. "Six times.''
A retired French teacher, Mellor gave 22 years to Davenport schools and spent the final 17 of her 39-year career at United Township High School.
"Then we were notified there was a flight with international students from St. Martin — 125 in all — stranded at colleges since March — and they're coming our way,'' Mellor said. "We had an opportunity to take the return flight home on Spirit (Air). We were fortunate to get spots on the plane. I want to say there were 127 Americans on the flight out.''
Despite being stranded in a foreign land for six months instead of the 10 weeks they had planned, Mellor and Griffon's situation was never dire.
Family and friends watched their home in Bettendorf. One neighbor even planted their garden. There was enough money to make it through the situation and a landlord willing to let them stay in the apartment they rented minutes from the beach.
Even when St. Martin was in lockdown, the two were allowed to go to the grocery store, pharmacy and exercise up to one kilometer from their apartment.
A retired businessman and gifted chef, Griffon often fished. Mellor exercised daily, did yoga, shared Zoom cocktails with friends and meetings with her book club. She Facetimed her sisters and the two received tons of support from children stateside and in France. Neighbors tended to the lawn and snow and even alerted Mellor and Griffon to a home air conditioning issue they had fixed.
"It was a stretch (financially), but we were OK,'' Mellor said. "And the landlord, she loved having us and didn't care how long we stayed as long as the money kept coming. I couldn't imagine people who were in hotels and had to adjust to find other accommodations. We're retired, we didn't have anything too pressing to get back to.''
Mellor joked they could have been home sooner.
"If we were wealthy we could have taken a private jet home, but that was $35,000,'' she said, laughing. "We adjusted and waited for our chance. We talked about just swimming home.''
The two, though, learned a lesson about car rental.
"Great option if you aren't going to need one for six months,'' Mellor said, drawing a chuckle from Griffon. "We could have bought the car we rented for what we paid to rent it. But we needed it.''
Through all the distractions, Mellor and Griffon had an advantage over other Americans dealing with coronavirus restrictions in a foreign land. Griffon is French and Mellor had a 39-year career teaching it. Communication on the French side of St. Martin was not an issue.
"We felt secure in that,'' Mellor said. "In the lockdown, which began March 16 and ran to May 11, you had a paper you filled out, then downloaded to your phone to show officials where you were you going and your purpose. Our choices were the grocery, pharmacy or exercise. Knowing the language, understanding the laws and having been there before helped.''
In their time in St. Martin, only 36 positive cases of the coronavirus were reported. Mellor and Griffon, who has heart issues, say neither experienced medical woes in their six-month stay.
"We took every precaution and still are taking them,'' Mellor said. "Fine so far.''
In addition to lauding her sisters, her children and friends, Mellor said her husband's attitude was the key to surviving their situation.
"He balances my crazy,'' Mellor said of Griffon. "Seriously, he does. He fished and we ate great. He is such a gifted chef, though he did not have his knives and his regular stove to work with. He was amazing.''
Despite all that swirled about them, Mellor says the only truly anxious moment was a green card issue with Griffon.
"Nicolas is a green card holder,'' Mellor said. "And his green card was going to expire while we were gone. We were worried he would not be able to get on a flight if it expired. I contacted the U. S. embassies in Barbados and Currcaco and got on lists with both as a stranded person trying to get back to the U.S.
"They said there was no issue, just to come in and get a stamp and take care of it,'' added Mellor. " But we couldn't take a boat or flight off the island to get there. I even had my sister volunteering to mail it to us, but no mail was coming. The situation was resolved and we made it out.''
And the future?
"We will go back,''Mellor said of St. Martin. "When things settle. No Gilligan's Island trips.''
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.