Kewanee woman, 21, was killed in the boating accident at the steel dam

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has released the name of the woman who died in a Sunday boating accident in Milan.

Alondra I. Acosta, 21, of Kewanee, died from injuries received in the accident that involved four people near the steel dam. It happened at approximately 1:30 p.m, Sunday.

A call to rescuers Sunday was placed at 11th Street and 50th Avenue, near Vandruff Island, Rock Island, just off an island that splits the Rock River. The boat was on the south side of the river dam, and had gone over the steel dam in Milan.

One person was taken to UnityPoint Trinity-Rock Island in critical condition, another had minor injuries and one had no visible injuries when treated Sunday.

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

