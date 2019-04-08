DAVENPORT - Tony Bennett, the legendary singer still going strong at 92, will perform Wednesday, June 5, at the Adler Theatre. Tickets (starting at $70.50) will go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday at the Adler box office, 136 E. 3rd St., and at Ticketmaster.com.
A winner of 19 Grammy Awards, Bennett was recently nominated for another for his latest recording, "Love Is Here To Stay," with longtime friend and colleague, Diana Krall. The album celebrates the music of the Gershwins and includes the jazz standard, “Fascinating Rhythm,” which Bennett and Krall perform as a duet. He made his first recording of the song in 1949.
In 2017, the Library of Congress presented Bennett with The Gershwin Prize -- marking the first time that an interpretive singer has been honored. His sixth book, "Tony Bennett: On Stage and In The Studio" was recently published and provides a look into Bennett's recording career highlighted by an extensive array of photos, memorabilia, and artwork, according to a Monday release.
Having celebrated his 90th birthday in August 2016, the milestone was marked by "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best is Yet To Come," a two-hour prime-time TV special. A companion CD of the same name was released simultaneously and won a Grammy in 2017.
2012 marked the 50th anniversary of the singer’s signature song, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” as well as the release of a new documentary film, "The Zen of Bennett," created and conceived by Tony’s son and manager Danny Bennett.
In 2014, he released a collaborative album with Lady Gaga, "Cheek To Cheek," with the artists performing jazz standards. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Album charts -- making Bennett the oldest musical artist, at the age of 88, to have an album top the Billboard 200 and won the Grammy Award in the Best Traditional Pop Album category.
Bennett is a Kennedy Center honoree, an NEA Jazz Master and a recipient of the United Nations Humanitarian and Citizen of the World honors.
His many charitable works include raising millions towards diabetes, and lending his artwork to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. In 2007, he was honored by the United Nations. Together with his wife, Susan, Bennett established Exploring The Arts (ETA) to support arts education in public high schools.
He founded the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, a New York City public high school in his hometown of Astoria, Queens, and ETA now supports 38 public high schools throughout New York and Los Angeles and celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
