10 Quad-City deaths linked to COVID-19 Thursday, 29 deaths in five-day span

The stark COVID-19 news cycle allowed a sliver of hope Thursday as officials in Iowa and Scott County started talking about the rollout of vaccines to combat the virus.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz explained healthcare workers, as well long-term care facility staff and residents, are slated to receive the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine later this month.
But that news came as virus-related deaths surged through the Quad-Cities.
Health officials in Rock Island County and Scott County reported a combined 10 COVID-19 related deaths Thursday. The virus has claimed 29 lives in the Quad-Cities during the five-day span of Sunday through Thursday.
Across the area 254 deaths have been linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Scott County reported three COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, putting its death toll at 90 since the start of the pandemic.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported seven deaths linked to the virus Thursday: a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s, both of whom had been hospitalized; two women in their 90s, one man in his 90s and one man in his 60s, all of whom had been living in long-term-care facilities; one man in his 80s died at home.
COVID-19's death toll in Rock Island County increased to 164.
In Thursday's press conference, Reynolds encouraged people to continue following the safety practices of wearing masks in public, social distancing, and washing hands.
Katz amplified that message during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.
Support Local Journalism
"The media has to deliver a critical message," he said. "(As rollout of the vaccine continues) there is an increased importance of non-pharmaceutical interventions.
"That means people must continue to wear masks, social distance, wash their hands, stay home when they are sick. We have to contain the spread while we vaccinate people."
Katz expressed his confidence in the pair of vaccines expected to reach the public in the coming weeks.
The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet Dec. 17 in open session to discuss Emergency Use Authorization of the Moderna Inc. COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 18 years or older, as well as the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age or older.
Katz expressed his complete confidence in the safety of the vaccines, noting the speed of development of vaccines was in large part due to testing being done at the same time as good manufacturing infrastructures were developed.
"And it should be clear the Data Safety Monitoring Boards are not political committees," Katz said. "We are talking about career scientists without political agendas."
Katz said he would be among the first to get vaccinated and "would do it on national TV if it helps convince people to get vaccinated."
While health departments start to plan for vaccine distribution, cases remained on the rise in the Q-C.
The Rock Island Health Department reported 126 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 8,764 since the start of the pandemic. There are 77 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County.
Illinois health officials continued to report staggering new infections - another 10,959 Thursday. The state has confirmed 759,562 infections and linked 12,830 deaths to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Scott County reported 181 new cases Thursday, raising the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 11,744.
Iowa health officials said 2,662 new cases were reported Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has confirmed 237,460 COVID-19 cases and linked 2,521 deaths to the virus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.