18-year-old convicted of Muscatine shooting now faces charges in Davenport robbery case

An 18-year-old man accused of attempted murder in 2020 in Muscatine County now faces robbery charges for a 2019 incident in Davenport.

Jattathias Jalee Hodges, of Davenport, has been charged with first-degree robbery, according to Scott County court records. He and another person are accused of striking someone with a firearm and stealing items from them on Nov. 30, 2019. Hodges’ co-defendant was not identified in the court documents.

Hodges was booked into the jail at 4:11 p.m. Monday after being arrested by Davenport officers, according to the jail website. He was still in custody Tuesday afternoon.

Hodges and his co-defendant allegedly arranged to meet with the victim, got into the victim’s vehicle, and then drove to a house in the 1900 block of W. 5th Street.

Once there, they robbed the victim, court records state. The items stolen were not described.

A warrant for Hodges’ arrest on the robbery charge was issued in August of 2020 and served Monday.

Hodges made his initial appearance Tuesday and is next scheduled to appear in court on May 5.

Hodges was already serving time in the Iowa Department of Corrections in relation to a 2020 shooting in Muscatine.

Hodges, then 16, was charged as an adult with attempted murder and first-degree burglary in Muscatine County.

He shot another 16-year-old boy on Feb. 21 of that year in the 600 block of East 6th Street, Muscatine.

A bullet struck the boy in the shoulder and exited his body through his back, according to court records, and required immediate medical attention.

Hodges pleaded guilty to willful injury and second-degree burglary as part of a plea agreement with the Muscatine County Attorney’s Office, according to court records. The agreement was accepted by the court on Oct. 13, 2020.

On Nov. 5, 2020, Hodges was sentenced by District Court Judge Tom Reidel to serve up to 10 years in prison on each of the Muscatine charges but the sentences were concurrent, according to court records.

The Iowa Department of Corrections states Hodges was tentatively scheduled for release on the Muscatine case in October of 2024.

An order was filed on April 7 approving his transport from the Iowa Medical & Classification Center, where he is serving his sentence for the shooting, to Scott County to face the robbery charge, according to Scott County court documents.

