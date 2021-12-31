2021 in review: biggest stories in city government in Bettendorf, Eldridge, LeClaire

Speaking of new construction, the same developers that thought up the TBK Bank Sports Complex are expanding eastward across Middle Road in Bettendorf. It’s not clear yet what’s going up, but the developers bought more than 100 acres of land and asked city council to rezone the land to make way for new commercial business. The city plans to negotiate another development agreement like it did for the first complex, which opened in 2018.

If all goes according to plan, the two complexes could be connected by an arched pedestrian bridge spanning Middle Road, which city staff hope will be a new gateway to the north that mimics the I-74 bridge.

Bettendorf works to replace community center

