3 Quad-Cities manufacturers are making PPE for Genesis, Scott County EMA

None went to Genesis, he said.

Asked why Genesis is not ordering face shields at a time when its employees are posting pleas on social media for extra protection, Genesis spokesman Craig Cooper said the hospital's response is, "We are very fortunate to have local companies stepping up to help."

Allen said Grace expects to make 10,000 shields this week with an ultimate goal of making 100,000 "in the next two months or so."

The shields are being made with materials the company has on hand, he said.

Grace has introduced an unusual way of making the masks: instead of trying to construct them all using its own 45 employees, it is boxing up kits of supplies and making them available for people to pick up, take home for manufacture and bring back.

Grace will then inspect and sanitize the shields and sell them. Grace intends to keep making the shields until the demand dries up or there is not enough raw material, Allen said.

"A lot of people are out of work," he said. By making kits, extra people are employed (Grace will pay by the box) and there is less infection risk because people can "safe distance" at home.