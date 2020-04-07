3 Quad-Cities manufacturers are making PPE for Genesis, Scott County EMA

At least three Quad-City area companies are stepping up to make personal protective equipment, or PPE, for area health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sears Seating, formerly Sears Manufacturing, Davenport, and HNI Corp., Muscatine, are making isolation gowns and cloth masks to cover N95 masks, thus extending their life. Grace Engineered Products, Davenport, is making plastic face shields.
The availability of PPE has become a critical issue nationwide, and dozens of Quad-City health care workers have said on Facebook and in emails that they don't feel they have adequate protection and are scared to go to work.
Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity are working independently as well as with county emergency management agencies to get supplies.
A Genesis representative contacted Sears about making gowns and masks, and the first prototypes were constructed mid-last week, James Sears, the company's CEO, said.
Genesis provided about 8,000 yards of fabric that Sears estimated would make at least 2,000 to 3,000 gowns, and Sears is using its own cotton fabric to make the masks, he said.
"We were making both gowns and masks but then they called over the weekend and they were so desperate for masks that we shifted priorities and are making only masks now," Sears said Monday.
"They are doing daily pickup because they need them so bad," Sears said.
Sears estimated the company has enough fabric on hand to make 5,000 masks.
Sears also is working with Trinity to make a nylon-based isolation gown.
"We'll keep going as long as they have a need," Sears marketing coordinator Austin Swanson said of PPE manufacture.
Sears's regular business is the design and manufacture of seating systems for agriculture, construction, industry, forestry and over the road truck companies, so it has digitized cutting equipment and sewing equipment already in place, with no re-tooling necessary. The global company employs about 800 people in Davenport.
GRACE: Grace Engineered Products, a manufacturer of electrical safety products, went from prototype to product in five business days with a plastic shield that covers the face of a worker, from the eyes down past the mouth, owner Drew Allen said.
Last week the company made 1,500 shields, the majority of which went to UnityPoint and to the Emergency Management Agency of Scott County with a few to the city of LeClaire for its first responders, Allen said.
None went to Genesis, he said.
Asked why Genesis is not ordering face shields at a time when its employees are posting pleas on social media for extra protection, Genesis spokesman Craig Cooper said the hospital's response is, "We are very fortunate to have local companies stepping up to help."
Allen said Grace expects to make 10,000 shields this week with an ultimate goal of making 100,000 "in the next two months or so."
The shields are being made with materials the company has on hand, he said.
Grace has introduced an unusual way of making the masks: instead of trying to construct them all using its own 45 employees, it is boxing up kits of supplies and making them available for people to pick up, take home for manufacture and bring back.
Grace will then inspect and sanitize the shields and sell them. Grace intends to keep making the shields until the demand dries up or there is not enough raw material, Allen said.
"A lot of people are out of work," he said. By making kits, extra people are employed (Grace will pay by the box) and there is less infection risk because people can "safe distance" at home.
"To make that many (shields), you'd have to have a lot of people on site," Allen said. "This eliminates having people together."
So far, pickup of the kits has been through word of mouth, including family and friends, Allen said. "A lot of people want to help."
HNI: The company has made and delivered several thousand mask covers to the Emergency Management Agency of Scott County and has the ability to make more going forward, Jason Hagedorn, vice president and general manager for product strategy and finance, said.
The company also is making gowns with both disposable and washable materials.
Company-wide, "we are helping in many ways, everything from ... assisting local agencies replace defective elastic on N95 masks to cutting acrylic sheets for face shields, to setting up to run larger batches of medical gowns," Hagedorn said in an email. "Our efforts are primarily focused in Iowa, North Carolina and New York at this time."
To do this, the company has bought some additional equipment and done some retooling, but "for the most part we have been able to leverage our existing assets and member capabilities to meet the need," he said.
The company is getting requests for help from all around the country but is emphasizing healthcare systems where its employees are, he said. Much of the early work was done with hospitals and emergency medical service agencies in Muscatine, Scott and Johnson counties.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY: Dave Donovan, director of the Scott County EMA, said the most pressing need he is seeing is for isolation gowns.
That is why health care workers are being asked to reuse them — to extend the supply.
If the gowns are hung up, they should be safe to use three days later, based on estimates of how long the COVID-19 virus lives on various surfaces, Donovan said.
As long as the gown is not soiled, torn or contaminated with bodily fluids, it can be reused, he said.
Donovan said it is his understanding that Genesis recently "put in a pretty large order with a large purchasing group" for PPE.
"If they get to the point where they believe they will be out of something, they will place an order with us."
Donovan also said it is his understanding both hospital systems will be taking delivery of PPE in the coming days.
ADVANTAGE ADVERTISING: In addition to the efforts of the three Quad-City manufacturing companies, Advantage Advertising, Bettendorf, is helping to get PPE to the Quad-Cities by working with its promotional products suppliers to make and ship PPE instead of the usual T shirts or other promotional items.
The suppliers are in a position to supply PPE, including N95 masks, surgical masks and face shields, because normal contracts have evaporated as the economy has contracted, Kevin Kwak, account manager, said.
Most of the suppliers are overseas, but there are some in the United States, he said.
Kwak said he has placed numerous orders with shipments en route and deliveries expected in about seven days.
He said the number of people calling him for help has been "insane."
"It's been overwhelming, the number of calls and orders," he said.
DISTILLERY: Mississippi River Distillery was an early PPE supplier in the making of hand sanitizer, but is currently shut down, awaiting more raw materials. It had supplied Scott County's Emergency Management Agency with 250 gallons of hand sanitizer, Donovan said.
