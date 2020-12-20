6:50 p.m. Palms 10 Theater: 'Now it's so quiet'

6:50 p.m. MUSCATINE – As much as the Palms 10 Theater had been the place to go to see the latest movies, assistant manager Megan Church remembers a social hub for the community.

As she moves to clean the recently emptied theater, Church stops to check the drawing on the wall where occupied seats had been marked. Discovering that five people attended the last showing, she moves with a bottle of disinfectant and a towel to ensure the surfaces in the theater are clean. While cleaning, she takes a minute to miss the crowds of people at the movies prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You would see crowds of people talking to each other,” she said. “Even if they didn’t know each other they would chat. Now it is just so quiet because everybody is so spread out.”

Church remembers a time when cleaning up after a showing simply meant sweeping up dropped popcorn or checking to see if anything had spilled. Since the theater had reopened after the COVID-19 shutdown, each used seat had to be disinfected. In the lobby, the tables that people used to snack at were in storage.

With a slight glance to a gold curtain covering the screen that harkens back to a time when going to movies was a big event, Church sprayed the first of the seats.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.