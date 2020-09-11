A Davenport doctor was disciplined. She was illegally prescribing drugs to another doctor — her co-worker/romantic partner.

A Davenport doctor's recent disciplinary action by the Iowa Board of Medicine is revealing another doctor's struggles.
At the end of August, the Iowa Board of Medicine accused Dr. Susannah Friemel of illegally prescribing controlled substances "to her live-in romantic partner."
She did not respond to requests for comment.
Friemel is a doctor at Iowa Cancer Specialists in Davenport, which was presided over by Dr. David Mercer until his death in December of 2017. He also was director of oncology for Genesis Medical Center and was chairman of the board for the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, among other community contributions.
Kathy Mercer, who was married to Dr. Mercer for nearly 27 years, said Dr. Friemel's "live-in romantic partner" was Dr. Mercer.
He struggled with alcoholism and drug addiction, his widow said. Those problems, along with a recurrence of Hepatitis C, led to his death at the age of 48.
"The death certificate reads: Cirrhosis of the Liver due to Chronic Hepatitis C, Alcoholism and Chronic Cocaine Abuse," Kathy Mercer wrote last week in an email. "He contracted Hep C before med school and was in the study that developed the current protocol for treatment. I didn't know he was no longer in remission.
"I knew about the alcohol issues, suspected the prescription issues but was blindsided by the cocaine found in his system during the autopsy. The alcohol issues were a significant reason we were separated."
Pain medication also was discovered in Dr. Mercer's system, his widow wrote: "Narcotics were one of many things that showed up in toxicology."
Mercer said she filed the complaint with the Iowa Board of Medicine, which led to the disciplinary action against Dr. Friemel.
"The actual complaint I made was based on his pharmacy records," she said Thursday. "I asked for his medical records from Iowa Cancer Specialists, where he was president and where he was getting the narcotics, and their attorney said there were no patient records.
"According to everything I've read, records should have been kept. There is no exemption for medical professionals."
Despite the state's citation against Friemel, Mercer said the responsibility for the illegal use of opioid drugs lies with her late husband.
His demons were simply too much, she said. And those demons included a profound sense of sadness Dr. Mercer carried with him when he lost a patient. He abused alcohol and drugs, in part, she said, to try to ease the emotional burdens that accompanied his career treating cancer patients.
"He was such a great doctor," Mercer said. "I know he was really sick and probably in pain. I've read what end-stage liver failure is like.
"He was going to die, regardless of her writing prescriptions."
More disappointing, she said, is the knowledge that her husband's condition had become increasingly evident. Even so, he continued to work until the end of his life, she said. A media coordinator for Genesis Health System also declined comment.
"My hope is that not being silent about my husband's choices will open the dialogue in the medical community," she said through tears. "I think others had to know. Maybe they were afraid, if they were wrong about him, if could damage his reputation. But maybe it could've saved his life?
"Doctors take an oath to do no harm, and that must extend to their colleagues. Physicians know about the opioid epidemic. Do they also know they're not exempt from it?"
It now has been nearly three years since Dr. Mercer's death. His son, daughter and widow have come to "own" the truth about his life, his death and his choices.
"We always hoped he would come back to us," Mercer said. "He was a kind man and a beloved doctor who took every loss to heart.
"You can't save everyone, though. He couldn't save himself."
