A Davenport doctor was disciplined. She was illegally prescribing drugs to another doctor — her co-worker/romantic partner.

"He was such a great doctor," Mercer said. "I know he was really sick and probably in pain. I've read what end-stage liver failure is like.

"He was going to die, regardless of her writing prescriptions."

More disappointing, she said, is the knowledge that her husband's condition had become increasingly evident. Even so, he continued to work until the end of his life, she said. A media coordinator for Genesis Health System also declined comment.

"My hope is that not being silent about my husband's choices will open the dialogue in the medical community," she said through tears. "I think others had to know. Maybe they were afraid, if they were wrong about him, if could damage his reputation. But maybe it could've saved his life?

"Doctors take an oath to do no harm, and that must extend to their colleagues. Physicians know about the opioid epidemic. Do they also know they're not exempt from it?"

It now has been nearly three years since Dr. Mercer's death. His son, daughter and widow have come to "own" the truth about his life, his death and his choices.

"We always hoped he would come back to us," Mercer said. "He was a kind man and a beloved doctor who took every loss to heart.

"You can't save everyone, though. He couldn't save himself."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0