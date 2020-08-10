A former employee is suing Generations care center, Rock Island. She claims she was fired for reporting COVID-19 safety violations

Generations leads all Rock Island County-based care facilities in total active cases, with 69. St. Anthony's Continue Care reported 55 cases and seven deaths. Centennial Care Center reported 43 cases and four deaths. Hope Creek has 12 confirmed cases and one death, while Heartland Healthcare Center in Moline has recorded 11 cases and no deaths.

Friendship Manor reports eight confirmed cases, and no deaths. ARC of the Quad Cities reported six total cases. Heritage Woods of Moline reported three cases.

Cruz, 44, was fired June 17, 2020 after working at Generations for nearly three years. According to a news release from attorney John Doak, Cruz raised concerns about the lack of proper protective gear and lax safety policies for employees affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Doak said she was retaliated against in response.

"Ms. Cruz's complaints were ignored and then she was confronted and threatened with her job if she did not stop complaining about working conditions," Doak said Monday. "There was a lot of pressure there to work and not ask questions or voice concern."